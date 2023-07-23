Coco Gauff cheers on little brother Cameron during his football game in Atlanta

Coco Gauff was recently seen cheering on her younger brother, Cameron Gauff, during his football match that took place in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gauff is the eldest among her three siblings, with her brothers Codey and Cameron being four and nine years younger than her, respectively. Cameron aspires to become an NFL player in the future and is also passionate about playing soccer. He has also won the Super Bowl 2022 Division Championship.

Coco Gauff recently took to social media to share a video of her brother, Cameron, playing football in Atlanta. The 19-year-old was at the stands, cheering for her little brother.

"Lil bro," Gauff captioned her Instagram story.

Gauff's Instagram story

Earlier this year, Coco Gauff and her brother Cameron, collaborated with New Balance to design her very first kids' tennis shoes.

Gauff has been a New Balance ambassador since she was just 14. In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Gauff shared the fascinating story behind the creation of the new Cam Bams CG 1 Kids colorway edition.

It all began when a New Balance product designer gifted Cameron a book titled "How to Make a Sneaker." Inspired by the book, the 10-year-old crafted drawings and devised color schemes, which he then submitted to the company.

Gauff took to social media to show the impressive results of her brother's hard work.

"It's all in the family. Excited to share Cam Bams CG1 kids colorway," Gauff wrote on Twitter.

A look into Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon 2023 campaign

Coco Gauff at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Coco Gauff entered the 2023 Wimbledon Championships as one of the favorites for the women’s singles title.

Gauff faced her compatriot Sofia Kenin in the opening round of Wimbledon. Despite Kenin having to qualify for the main draw, she defeated the 19-year-old 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. Kenin's impressive performance propelled her to the third round, where she faced off against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, who ultimately emerged victorious in straight sets.

In doubles, Coco Gauff teamed up with Jessica Pegula. They kicked off their campaign with an impressive victory over the Russian pair of Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Kamilla Rakhimova, triumphing in a thrilling three-set match during the first round.

Building on their momentum, Gauff and Pegula continued their winning streak by securing another hard-fought three-set win against Andrea Gámiz and Anastasia Dețiuc in the second round.

However, the American duo encountered a formidable challenge in the third round when they faced the German-Russian duo of Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva. Unfortunately, Gauff and Jessica Pegula were defeated with a 6-3, 6-3 scoreline by the pair, who later advanced to the quarterfinals where they were eventually bested by Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova.

Gauff is expected to compete in the upcoming Washington Open, which will take place between from July 31 to August 6.