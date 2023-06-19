Frances Tiafoe has been showered with compliments from his fellow American tennis stars after winning the 2023 BOSS Open in Stuttgart, Germany.

Tiafoe won his third ATP title and first on the grass by defeating home favorite Jan-Lennard Struff 4-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(8) in a thrilling final on Sunday, June 18, breaking into the top 10 of the ATP rankings for the first time in his career.

The 25-year-old also became the third African-American male to reach the top 10 after Arthur Ashe and James Blake.

Among those who congratulated Tiafoe were Coco Gauff, Chris Evert, Taylor Fritz, and Jessica Pegula, all of whom expressed their admiration and happiness for his achievement on social media.

Gauff, who is also a rising star on the women’s circuit, posted a picture of the new World No. 10 on Sunday.

“Top 10, lfg @bigfoe1998,” Gauff wrote on Instagram.

Evert, who is a former World No. 1 and 18-time Grand Slam champion, also praised Tiafoe’s performance.

"Congratulations!!!," Evert wrote on Twitter.

Fritz, who often teams up with Tiafoe for doubles, was especially thrilled about his achievement as it meant that they became two American men ranked in the top 10 for the first time in 11 years.

Fritz, who is currently ranked No. 8, reacted with a string of American flags.

Pegula, who is ranked third on the women’s tour and has won five doubles titles with Gauff, also joined the chorus of congratulations for Tiafoe.

"The boys", Pegula wrote on Twitter.

Frances Tiafoe also defeated Italian sixth seed Lorenzo Musetti and Hungarian Marton Fucsovics en route to the title.

Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz: The American duo making history in men’s tennis

Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz in Rakuten Japan Open

For the first time in 11 years, two American men are ranked in the top 10 of the ATP world rankings.

Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz have been on a remarkable run this season, capturing two and one titles, respectively. They are the first American male duo to rank in the ATP top 10 since 2012, when Mardy Fish and John Isner were ranked No. 9 and 10, respectively.

Tiafoe clinched his third ATP title on Sunday with a tough three-set win against Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff at the 2023 BOSS Open in Stuttgart.

Fritz, ranked No. 8, claimed his fifth ATP title in February with a dominant performance against Miomir Kecmanovic in the final of the Delray Beach Open.

Tiafoe and Fritz are slated to compete in this week’s Queens Club Championships ahead of Wimbledon, which begins on July 3. They will be among the favorites to challenge for the grasscourt Grand Slam title, where no American man has lifted the trophy since Pete Sampras in 2000.

