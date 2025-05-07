Coco Gauff consoles Daria Saville with endearing message after Aussie bemoans poor run of form

Coco Gauff recently sent a heartwarming message of support to Daria Saville after the Australian lamented her wretched form. Saville, a former WTA No. 20, is currently ranked at a lowly 132 in singles, and has lost 13 of the 22 matches she has played so far this year. She is currently on a three-match losing streak.

Ad

Daria Saville's latest outing came in the qualifiers of the 2025 Italian Open. Here, veteran Laura Siegemund registered a 6-4, 6-1 victory against the Australian. On the back of this disappointing defeat, Saville took to TikTok and rued her woeful results.

However, she received an encouraging message penned by WTA No. 3 Coco Gauff, who happened to suffer a heartbreak of her own recently in the Madrid Open final. The American urged Daria Saville to feel proud of her accomplishments on the WTA Tour, writing:

Ad

Trending

"Hard times don't last forever. You got this! Already have a very successful career and a lot to be proud of and a lot more that you will do on and off court that you will be proud of. Stay strong."

Saville took notice of Gauff's message and replied:

"Thank you Coco"

Ad

In March last year, Gauff cited her inspiration behind always supporting those who need it.

Coco Gauff hailed father Corey; credited him for instilling values of kindness and compassion

Coco Gauff (left) with father Corey (right) (Source: Getty)

After sealing her place in the quarterfinals of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Coco Gauff spoke up about the immense impact her father Corey had on her growing up. According to Gauff, Corey himself didn't grow up living a privileged life, and this hardship motivated him to instill values such as kindness and compassion in his children, so they could go on to uplift others around them.

Ad

"I was taught from a very young age of the privilege that I have, and the way that my dad grew up was definitely not, you know, not the best childhood. So he always instilled that into me and always instilled how to uplift other people. Because it took, you know, one person to help uplift him and that made a difference in his life which by-product made a difference in my life and maybe I can continue that cycle with some other kid," Gauff said.

On the tennis front, Gauff is set to feature next at the 2025 Italian Open. The American is the No. 4 seed in Rome, and is slated to begin her campaign in the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More