"Coco Gauff is continuing to improve and impress, and is getting closer to winning her first Major" - Chris Evert

Coco Gauff may be out of the US Open, but former World No. 1 Chris Evert believes that she is improving and getting closer to winning her first Grand Slam singles title.

Gauff's journey at Flushing Meadows came to an end in the quarterfinals, where she was beaten 6-3, 6-4 by Cincinnati champion Caroline Garcia in an hour and 39 minutes. Garcia thus reached her maiden Grand Slam semifinal.

Following the match, Chris Evert tweeted that while Gauff was outplayed, she is improving and getting closer to winning a maiden Grand Slam title.

"A very impressive @CaroGarcia overpowered @CocoGauff tonight, but Coco is continuing to improve and impress, and is getting closer to winning her first Major," Evert's tweet read.

Gauff and her partner Jessica Pegula made a surprise first-round exit at the doubles tournament in New York. The second seeds lost to Leylah Fernandez and Daria Saville 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(5)

"I think I had a lot of unforced errors today" - Coco Gauff on her quarterfinal defeat

Following her defeat to Caroline Garcia, Coco Gauff said in her post-match press conference that she made a lot of unforced errors and did not finish off points when she could have.

"I think I had a lot of unforced errors today. I think I had a couple balls where I could have finished the point. Especially when she was coming to net, I missed a lot of passing shots when they were open," the American said.

"I think I need to cut back on the unforced errors. Even that last game, finished with two balls in the net. I think I need to cut back on that. Especially when you're playing an aggressive player like Caroline, you can't make that many unforced errors," she added.

Coco Gauff has been in good form of late and did well to reach the quarterfinals of the US Open. She reached her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open in June before losing to Iga Swiatek. She also made the quarterfinals at the Silicon Valley classic and the Canadian Open.

The 18-year-old is set to enter the top 10 of the WTA rankings next week and has a good chance of qualifying for the WTA Finals.

