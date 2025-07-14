Coco Gauff, Danielle Collins, Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend & others react to Tommy Paul's engagement with fiancee Paige Lorenze

Tommy Paul and his girlfriend Paige Lorenze announced their upcoming wedding on social media. The couple has since received the blessings of the American's tennis peers, including World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, fellow countrywoman Danielle Collins, and the Bryan Brothers.

Paul and Lorenze have been dating each other since 2022, having gone official with their relationship in October that year. The 27-year-old is an entrepreneur and founded her lifestyle denim brand Dairy Boy in 2021. She has been spotted supporting her World No. 16 beau various times at big tournaments.

Earlier on Sunday (July 13), Paige Lorenze took to her Instagram handle to announce to her and Tommy Paul's followers that they had gotten engaged, adding a picture of the two with a ring adorning her finger.

"Forever 🤍," Lorenze wrote on her Instagram on Sunday.

The couple was subsequently wished by many top names in the tennis world. Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff, who occupy WTA's top 2, led the band of the well-wishers, sending a flew of emojis Paul and Lorenze's way to express their feelings.

"Congratulations 😍🤩🤩🤩🔥🙌❤️," Aryna Sabalenka wrote in the replies to Tommy Paul's Instagram post.

"Congratulations 🎉🤍," Coco Gauff also wrote.

Former World No. 7 Danielle Collins joined Sabalenka and Gauff in giving them her best wishes with two emojis in the comments.

"😍💕," Danielle Collins wrote.

Nick Kyrgios' ex-girlfriend, Costeen Hatzi, Frances Tiafoe's long-time girlfriend Ayan Broomfield, Victoria Azarenka, the Bryan Brothers, Shelby Rogers, and Mackenzie McDonald soon followed suit.

"Mom and dad 🥹 congratulationsss," Ayan Broomfield wrote.

"Congratulations ❤️❤️," Costeen Hatzi wrote.

"Congratulations you two!" Mackenzie McDonald wrote.

"Congrats, guys! 💕," Bryan Brothers wrote.

"Congratulations!" Shelby Rogers wrote.

"Congratulations," Victoria Azarenka wrote.

Tommy Paul achieved his career-high ATP singles ranking last month

Tommy Paul has clearly been flourishing both on and off the court this year. The 28-year-old began his 2025 season with a semifinal result at the Adelaide International and a quarterfinal run at the Australian Open, which facilitated his top 10 debut in the ATP rankings.

Although Paul failed to make a dent in the men's singles field between January and May, he made amends by reaching the last four at the Italian Open. The four-time singles titlist then made it to the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the fourth time in his career at the French Open, losing to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

The American then put together a listless campaign during the grasscourt swing in June. However, his results thus far allowed him to rise to a new career-high ATP ranking of 8 in the second week of June. And even though he has since dropped outside the men's top 10, the North American hardcourt season is sure to bring out some of his best tennis.

