Coco Gauff suffered a defeat in the final of the 2025 Madrid Open on Saturday, but that did not stop the American from expressing her religious beliefs on the public stage. After a well-fought loss to World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Gauff made a surprisingly faith-motivated runner-up speech.

Ad

Coming into the final, the defending WTA Finals champ was in red-hot form, beating Mirra Andreeva and Iga Swiatek back-to-back. However, she was mismatched against the in-control Sabalenka, who prevailed 6-3, 7-6(3) on the night. At one stage, Gauff had set points in the second set, but could not hold on to the break, and ended up losing with a double fault facing match point.

Speaking at the ceremony afterwards, however, Coco Gauff began with a dedication to the 'lord and savior' Jesus Christ for giving her the chance to get to the final. She also sent a message of congratulations to Sabalenka, who has now won her 20th WTA Tour title.

Ad

Trending

“I’d like to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ to be here and the opportunity to play in the final. I’d like to congratulate Aryna [Sabalenka] on an incredible tournament. You’re always tough to face. Congrats to your team. The last.. well you’re always doing well... but the last four straight finals. Congrats on all the success you’ve been having,” Gauff said.

Ad

Sabalenka's previous title of the year came at the Miami Open, where she took down local girl Jessica Pegula in the final. Meanwhile, Gauff remains on 11 WTA titles, and is yet to win a trophy in 2025 since winning the year-end championships to close out the previous season.

Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka now level in their head-to-head record after Madrid Open showdown

Mutua Madrid Open Day Twelve - Source: Getty

Following the win in the final at the Madrid Open, Aryna Sabalenka has leveled her head-to-head record against Coco Gauff. It is now 5-5, with Gauff winning their penultimate clash at the 2024 WTA Finals.

Ad

Up next, the duo will travel to Rome for the Italian Open. They will be joined by the likes of Iga Swiatek, Mirra Andreeva, Jessica Pegula, Jelena Ostapenko and others. Swiatek is the defending champion, having beaten Sabalenka to win the final in 2024.

After that, the tour will move on to the crown jewel of the clay swing, the French Open. Once again, Swiatek is the defending champion at Roland Garros, having earned a win over Jasmine Paolini in the final last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shyam Kamal Shyam is a journalist and content manager who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. He has followed the sport for over two decades and considers Roger Federer the G.O.A.T. Shyam believes in accurate stories that provide detailed knowledge and insight, and strives to bring the same to his readers. Shyam has good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More