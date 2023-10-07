Coco Gauff, who was last seen in action at the 2023 China Open, recently made an admission about Iga Swiatek’s results this season.

After a near-perfect 2022 season, where she became the World No. 1 and won eight titles – two of them Grand Slams, at the French Open and the US Open, Iga Swiatek didn’t find the same success in the ongoing season.

The Pole defended just three of her titles from last year – in Doha, Stuttgart and at the French Open. She additionally won a title at the 2023 Poland Open. However, following her hometown victory, Iga Swiatek witnessed a rather lacklustre North American swing. This ultimately saw her drop to a ranking of World No. 2, with Aryna Sabalenka replacing her at the top after the US Open.

It is worth noting that Swiatek’s debut reign lasted a staggering 75 weeks, which is the third longest debut in WTA history, behind only Steffi Graf and Martina Hingis.

Coco Gauff, who faced Iga Swiatek in the semifinals of the ongoing China Open on Saturday, October 7, thus did not consider the 22-year-old’s season to be a damp squib.

“I mean, I've seen some of the comments people are saying, like she had not a good season. I mean, she won a slam and was No. 1 forever,” Coco Gauff said, defending her rival in the presser before their China Open clash.

The World No. 3, who herself has witnessed a breakthrough season in 2023, said that she would have cherished the success Swiatek has had this year.

“I'm like, I would dream to have the season like she had this year,” she added.

It is worth noting that while Iga Swiatek has faced a few setbacks, she enjoyed several highlights as well. She, alongside Coco Gauff, is the leader in the number of titles won this season, with four. The Pole is also the leader in the number of victories this season, having won 62 of her 73 matches so far.

In fact, Swiatek has the opportunity to extend both her leads even further on Sunday, October 8, when she contests the WTA 1000 China Open final against Liudmila Samsonova.

Iga Swiatek after defeating Coco Gauff at the 2023 China Open: "It feels like I can play freely again"

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff at the 2023 China Open

Iga Swiatek is through to the summit clash of the China Open with a win over Coco Gauff in the semifinal. The match marked the pair’s ninth meeting on tour.

The Pole entered the contest leading 7-1, but having faced defeat in their latest match in Cincinnati. Gauff thus had the edge, thanks to her impressive run of form and Swiatek’s lack thereof.

However, Iga Swiatek stunned the tennis world by producing a routine 6-2, 6-3 victory and ending Gauff 16-match winning streak. She thus improved her head-to-head record against the World No. 3 to 8-1.

Swiatek said that she was able to play ‘freely’ against the American this time around. She considered it a pivotal moment, having overcome her rough patch.

“It feels like I can play freely again. It’s been a while since I felt that way. I’ll remember for the rest of my career that even though tougher times may come; in your mind you can always overcome that,” the 22-year-old said in her on-court interview.

“With hard work you can achieve it. I’m happy I switched my attitude after the US Open. Hopefully I’ll be able to keep it as long as possible,” she added.