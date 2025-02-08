Coco Gauff delighted by fans' fashionable tribute to her namedrop in Tyler, the Creator's song at Lil Yachty concert

Coco Gauff was thrilled by fans’ stylish tribute to her after Tyler, The Creator mentioned her in his new song. Tyler recently took the stage at a Lil Yachty concert in Milwaukee on February 7.

In October 2024, American rapper Tyler, the Creator released his new song, "Thought I Was Dead," which is part of his latest album, Chromakopia. In the song, he name-dropped Gauff, touching on her powerful serves in the lyrics.

The line goes:

“B**ch, you ain't Coco Gauff, you can't serve me”

On Friday, February 7, Gauff shared a heartfelt moment on her Instagram story, highlighting two fans at Tyler’s concert that day. The fans were spotted wearing green t-shirts featuring the song’s lyrics, including the part where Gauff is namedropped. Touched by their gesture, she acknowledged their support, captioning the post:

“so cool. we love to see it.”

Coco Gauff Instagram comment (Image via Instagram@cocogauff)

Gauff also commented on the fan's original post, complimenting their outfit. She wrote:

“fit🔥🔥”

Coco Gauff Instagram comment (Image via Instagram@cocogauff) nter caption

Earlier, the 20-year-old American expressed her shock on X (formerly Twitter) after discovering that Tyler, the Creator mentioned her name in his song.

Sharing the song's teaser, Gauff reshared it with a message thanking Tyler and expressing her disbelief. She wrote:

“waking up to my name being mentioned in a tyler song… absolutely insane🤯. thank you @tylerthecreator #Chromakopia "

Coco Gauff all set to take part in Qatar Open after Australian Open heartbreak

Coco Gauff at 2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff is ready to compete in the 2025 Qatar Open, set to take place from February 9 to 15. The WTA 1000 tournament will be played on outdoor hard courts and features a total prize pool of over $3.6M. The singles champion will take home $597,000 along with 1,000 valuable ranking points.

Gauff is set to play her first match on Tuesday, February 11, though her opponent has yet to be determined.

Gauff had a promising run at the Australian Open, starting strong with three dominant straight-set victories. She kicked off her campaign with a win over Sofia Kenin, followed by victories against Aussie Jodie Anna Burrage and Leylah Fernandez.

In the fourth round, she defeated Belinda Bencic to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. However, despite her impressive start, the American's journey came to an end in the last eight. She couldn't get past the Spaniard Paula Badosa in the quarterfinal, falling in straight sets.

