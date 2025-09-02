Coco Gauff dismisses 2025 season after US Open exit, but Serena Williams' ex-coach has an important warning for her

The Arthur Ashe Stadium saw a recap of the 2019 US Open on Monday, as Naomi Osaka ousted Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-2 in the fourth round of the tournament. Despite the loss, the 21-year-old refused to let it dampen her spirit and has set her sights on a strong return at the Australian Open. Serena Williams' former coach, Rick Macci, on the other hand, had differing advice for the youngster.

During her press meet after the match, Gauff stated that she would now start preparing for the upcoming Australian Open, somewhat dismissing the results of the tournaments leading up to the next Grand Slam.

"I’m going to do a training block from now until Beijing. For me, when the US Open ends, it’s like the pre-season for the Australian Open. I don’t care about the results I might get in the coming weeks, I just want to improve for the Grand Slam," she said.

Macci shared his take on Gauff's decision to shift focus from the rest of the year. Instead, he thinks she should continue the momentum she has had this season in order to avoid 'creating newer problems'. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Macci wrote:

"Asked if Coco should shut it down the rest of the year and focus on the technical issues that bubble up under pressure. 100% SHE SHOULD NOT. Coco has had a great year with titles and a Slam. Sometimes when you try to solve a problem you create a different one. Coco will be fine because she is cut from a different cloth."

Coco Gauff will not be playing in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals to be held in Shenzhen, China, later this month.

Coco Gauff disappointed after US Open loss to Naomi Osaka

Coco Gauff admitted to feeling disappointed after her loss to Naomi Osaka at the US Open Round of 16. After a successful 2025 season so far, laced with a Grand Slam title at the French Open, Gauff felt that her performance against the Japanese player was below par.

However, the 2023 US Open champion, amid her setback, didn't hesitate to praise Osaka for her remarkable display. During her post-match press conference, she said:

“It’s disappointing. For sure, it was not the level that I wanted to bring, but it is a step in the right direction, I feel. I maybe was a little bit empty - she forced me to earn every point out there today.”

Even though Coco Gauff's unexpected loss meant that she faced a lot of criticism online, it would not keep her from putting in the hard work to sharpen her game.

