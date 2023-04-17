Coco Gauff was left heartbroken upon hearing that she wouldn't be able to witness Frank Ocean on the Coachella live stream.

The popular singer is currently performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which features artists from many genres of music including rock, pop, indi, EDM, and hip-hop.

Gauff, who was last seen competing at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup, expressed grief over missing out on Frank Ocean's performance on her social media account on Twitter.

"Just found out Frank Ocean’s coachella live stream is being canceled. Went through five stages a grief. On a flight right now and was so happy when I realized the wifi worked, but oh well. Hope those that are there take a lot of videos," Coco Gauff said

The 19-year-old recently scored a comprehensive win over Julia Grabher to help her country secure a spot in the 12-nation Billie Jean King Cup finals scheduled for November.

The American has never shied away from showcasing her interests towards the entertainment industry. Some of her favorite artists include The Weeknd, Jaden Smith, Jermaine Cole, Steve Lacy, and Beyonce. The teenager also voiced an interesting opinion recently when asked what one existing rule or tradition she’d wish to change on tour.

“I guess one thing, I actually said this yesterday, I said I wish players could choose their walkout song when they walk on the court. I think that would be a cool little thing to add,” Coco Gauff said “Yeah, that would be the one thing I would change for tennis,”

The American also debated on a few songs that could qualify as her entry theme for tennis.

“Today I was listening to "Love Me" by Lil Wayne and Drake. I don't know if that's the most appropriate song, so I wouldn't choose that. I would say probably ‘Icon’ by Jaden Smith or ‘Grinding All My Life’ by Nipsey Hussle. Yeah, I'd say probably one of those two songs,” C0co Gauff said

Coco Gauff to square off against Veronica Kudermetova next at the Stuttgart Open

2023 Miami Open - Day 5 Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff will square off against Veronica Kudermetova next in the first round of the Stuttgart Open. The duo have faced each other once on the main tour before, with Kudermetova leading 1-0 head-to-head. The Russian defeated Gauff most recently at the 2023 Qatar Open in three-sets 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Gauff will be competing against the likes of Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka, who are the top two seeds at the claycourt event. Ons Jabeur, Caroline Garcia, and Elena Rybakina are also expected to stake their claim for the title.

If the World No. 6 manages to win her first-round tie against Kudermetova, she could square off against Petra Martic or Anastasia Potapova in the second round.

