Coco Gauff donates $1000 to Madison Keys' Kindness Wins Foundation, urges fans to do the same

Coco Gauff has donated $1000 to Madison Keys' Kindness Wins Foundation as they aim to raise $10,000 to renovate tennis courts.

Kindness Wins is a nonprofit organization started by Keys in 2020 and they were raising funds on the occasion of Kindness Wins Day.

Madison Keys @Madison_Keys



You can donate on the I’m so excited that today is our 4th annual #KindnessWinsDay ! We’re doing things a little bit differently this year and using today to fundraise to renovate courts in need. 🤍You can donate on the @KindnessWinsFnd Instagram: instagram.com/linking/fundra… I’m so excited that today is our 4th annual #KindnessWinsDay! We’re doing things a little bit differently this year and using today to fundraise to renovate courts in need. 🤍 You can donate on the @KindnessWinsFnd Instagram: instagram.com/linking/fundra… https://t.co/kXAa6OOJeb

Coco Gauff posted a few videos on her Instagram story where she explained Kindness Wins Day and their initiative of renovating tennis courts. The teenager praised the cause and said that she donated $1000. She also urged others to raise money to support the initiative by donating.

"Hi everyone, it's Coco Gauff and if you don't know what today is, it's Kindness Wins Day, and if you don't know what that is, it's an initiative started by Madison Keys and her Kindness Wins Foundation. And basically today, we're trying to raise up to $10,000 or more to help with their initiatives," Coco Gauff said.

"And for this initiative, they will be renovating some courts, tennis courts that need some love, and I think this is an important cause because it gives everyone an opportunity to play no matter where they're from or their background. So I've donated $1000. If you would like to donate, I'll attach the link on this story and also on the next one. Thank you and thanks to Madison for all that you're doing," the 18-year-old added.

Kindness Wins @KindnessWinsFnd Your kindness means so much @CocoGauff ! Thank you for your very generous $1000 donation to #KindnessWinsDay . It’s going to help us give SO many more kids the opportunity to play this great sport Your kindness means so much @CocoGauff! Thank you for your very generous $1000 donation to #KindnessWinsDay. It’s going to help us give SO many more kids the opportunity to play this great sport 🎾❤️ https://t.co/UfVPu15RyI

Sloane Stephens and Jessica Pegula join Coco Gauff in donating on Kindness Wins Day

Sloane Stephens and Jessica Pegula made a donation of $500 each

Coco Gauff wasn't the only tennis player who made a donation to Madison Keys' foundation as Sloane Stephens and Jessica Pegula both donated $500 each.

"Happy Kindness Wins Day everyone," Stephens said on her Instagram story. "As you guys know, my friend Madi Keys is fundraising this year to renovate courts across the country. It's a really great cause, so make sure you donate. I'm gonna match her donation of $500. She's already halfway through her goals, so make sure you click the link so you can donate. It's greatly appreciated and it's a great cause. "

"Hi guys, it's Jessie here. I'm going to help out my friend Madison Keys today with her Kindness Wins Foundation. Today is Kindness Wins Day so I'm going to match her $500 donation to help renovate tennis courts in need," Pegula said.

Other players who donated to Keys' foundation include Caty McNally, Alison, Riske, Shelby Rogers and Jennifer Brady.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan