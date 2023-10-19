Coco Gauff donates US Open-winning outfit and shoes to International Tennis Hall of Fame for display

American tennis player Coco Gauff has donated her US Open-winning outfit and shoes to the International Tennis Hall of Fame's museum.

Gauff's iconic New Balance shoes and the outfit will be on display for fans to view through the end of the year.

The 19-year-old became the youngest American player to win the US Open since 17-year-old Serena Williams in 1999 after she got the better of World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in a pulsating final. This was Gauff's maiden Grand Slam title.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the noteworthy additions. The outfit, a red T-shirt, skirt, and Coco Gauff’s personalized New Balance CG1 “City Brights” shoes will be on display at the Hall of Fame museum.

"Some noteworthy additions. @CocoGauff's iconic @newbalance shoes and outfit from her @usopen win are now in Newport! The gear is on display at the International Hall of Fame for fans to view in the museum through the end of the year," the tweet read.

Coco Gauff's maiden US Open win had class written all over it

Coco Gauff at the China Open. (PC: Getty Images)

By winning the US Open 2023, Coco Gauff showed her mettle that she was made for the big stage.

The build-up to her first Major title came at the Cincinnati Masters when she beat Iga Swiatek in the semifinal. She continued her red-hot form when she blazed past Karolina Muchova in the final of the WTA 1000 tournament and entered the US Open with confidence.

It was business as usual for Gauff in the first three rounds at Flushing Meadows. The American then accounted for former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki in the fourth round and ran into Jelena Ostapenko, who beat defending champion Iga Swiatek, in the quarterfinal.

What was supposed to be a mouth-watering quarterfinal ended up being one-way traffic as Coco Gauff came all guns blazing to beat Ostapenko in straight sets, 6-0, 6-2. The American continued her good form, and eased past Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-5 in the semifinal.

The only blip of the US Open came in the summit clash when Aryna Sabalenka won the first set 6-2. It pushed Gauff on the backfoot, but what came next posed difficult questions to Sabalenka and the Belarusian had no answers to them.

Gauff registered a come-from-behind 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 win to lift her first Major trophy, that too on home soil.