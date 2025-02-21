Coco Gauff drops 1-word reaction as $1.4B-worth Rihanna shuts down reporters after boyfriend A$AP Rocky's not guilty verdict

Coco Gauff seemed impressed by Rihanna's confidence as the latter shut down reporters who were interrupting her boyfriend A$AP Rocky while he gave the press a statement after being proven not guilty by the court. The American rapper was absolved of charges that were put on him connecting to friend A$AP Relli's death in 2021.

During the statement by Rocky, the $1.4 billion worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) singer slammed an individual (presumably a reporter) for interrupting him. She was quick to stop the person from asking the rapper personal questions.

“How do you think it feels?” said Rihanna

The World No. 3 seemed fascinated by Rihanna and took to her Instagram account to drop a one-word reaction. She posted an image of the power couple on her Instagram story and reacted to the incident.

" mood" - she wrote.

Screenshot via @cocogauff on Instagram

The American tennis star has always appreciated Rihanna for her music and inclusive business ventures.

Meanwhile, Gauff has had a very disappointing season in 2025 with no personal accolades yet. She hopes to turn things around for herself in the upcoming leg of the ongoing season.

A look back at Coco Gauff's disappointing Middle East swing

Coco Gauff will look to gain back her focus - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff couldn't live up to the expectations with her back-to-back early exits in her past two tournaments. She had a major quarterfinal heartbreak at this year's Australian Open after losing to Paula Badosa but hoped for recovery as she set foot in the Middle East.

However, things did not quite pan out as expected. After being the third seed of the women's draw in both the Qatar TotalEnergies Open and Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships, she couldn't move beyond the Round of 32.

In Doha, Coco Gauff was defeated by the Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 7-5. The loss came as a major setback for the American as she was looking to redeem herself after the shocking exit at the Australian Open in January.

Though she kept a positive mindset moving into the Dubai tennis championships, she suffered another Round of 32 defeat after a sheer show of dominance by her compatriot McCartney Kessler.

The 2023 US Open women's singles title winner left the Middle East with a heavy heart but she looks to make a solid comeback in her homeland with the Indian Wells. She will also be eyeing her first Sunshine Double with the tour beginning in March.

