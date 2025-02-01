Coco Gauff drops 2-word reaction to singer Faye Webster's Tiny Desk concert

World No.3 Coco Gauff reacted to a new music video shared by American singer and songwriter Faye Webster. Webster, famous for her folk music, is also known for her photography.

Webster recently became a part of the renowned "Tiny Desk Concert" series, an endeavor of NPR (National Public Radio) Music. The Tiny Desk is a video series launched in 2007 which involves famous musicians presenting their hit songs. Since the pandemic years, the show was rebranded in such a way, that musicians could perform from their homes itself.

Faye Webster sang all her hit songs, including from her last album, during her Tiny Desk concert.

Tennis star Coco Gauff praised Webster, writing:

"So Talented."

Coco Gauff reacting to Faye Webster's Tiny Desk concert, (Source: @fayewebster/IG)

Webster has released five albums in her young career so far. Her recent production in 2024, "Underdressed at the Symphony", got attention and appreciation from listeners. The album occupied the top position on Billboard's US Heat charts and was 11th on the US Folk charts.

Webster has started to Tour internationally, enhancing her profile as an artist.

Coco Gauff will be looking to win big titles in the coming month

In Picture: Coco Gauff (Getty)

Coco Gauff was one of the most in-form players heading into the 2025 Australian Open. The young American was a pre-tournament favorite in Melbourne as her form at the United Cup was exceptional, guiding the USA team to glory. However, despite all the hype, the third seed faltered in the quarterfinals, losing to Paula Badosa in straight sets.

The WTA Tour is set to enter its Middle East swing with two WTA 1000 events slated to take place in Qatar and Dubai. Last year, Gauff had a disappointing run in Qatar, losing to Katerina Siniakova in the second round. Therefore, the American will have the opportunity to gain, as she does not have too many points to defend.

However, in Dubai, Gauff reached the quarterfinals as the third seed, losing to Anna Kalinskaya in a three-set battle.

The World No. 3 has been in red-hot form on hardcourts. Since the latter half of the 2024 season, Gauff has lost only three out of 25 matches she has played on the surface. She won the title in Wuhan last year and then captured the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

