Coco Gauff drops clues about identity of her secret boyfriend: "I won't confirm if it's him or not but they caught me"

Coco Gauff has often been reserved when talking about her boyfriend. However, she recently gave fans more details about him and dropped a few hints about his identity.

Gauff captured the imagination of the tennis world when she won the US Open in September 2023. She had been a focal point of media attention ever since she stepped on the court, and that attention intensified after her victory in New York.

In an in-depth interview with Vogue, Gauff talked about her boyfriend, who she has only mentioned a few times till now. While the American No. 1 has not revealed his identity, she shared that he hopes to become an actor and hails from Atlanta.

"He’s a very nice guy. He’s in school now. He’s about to apply for music school. He wants to be an actor and he plays the guitar. He’s not from Delray. He’s actually from Atlanta," Coco Gauff said.

Gauff gave fans hints about his identity, stating that X (formerly Twitter) users might have found him when they spotted her comment on a social media post. She added he has nothing to do with tennis, as many fans have previously assumed.

"And actually, um, I will say this: People on Twitter found him two or three days ago. I won’t respond and confirm if it’s him or not, but they caught me in the comments, so they know. Some people thought it was someone in tennis and that couldn’t be further from the truth," Gauff said.

After her US Open win, Gauff told media personnel that she talked to her boyfriend till 1 AM to stop herself from overthinking about her win over Aryna Sabalenka. Gauff said that she envisioned herself lifting her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2022 French Open, where she lost to Iga Swiatek in the final.

"Honestly, I didn't have any of those visions till last night. You know, I thought about it, but I told myself to get it out of my head, because that's what I did at French. I was envisioning, you know, what would happen if I would win. I think I wanted it too much," Gauff said during her post-match press conference.

"Last night, I started a little bit, but honestly, I just called my boyfriend, and I told him let's talk until it's time to go to sleep so we spoke until 1:00 a.m. and then I went to sleep," she said.

Coco Gauff to next play at Indian Wells

Coco Gauff pictured at the 2024 Australian Open

Coco Gauff has had a mixed bag when it comes to her results in the 2024 season so far. She began the year with a successful title defense at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand and followed it up with a semifinal showing at the Australian Open.

However, the 19-year-old suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Katerina Siniakova in the second round of the Qatar Open. She then suffered another unexpected loss to Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Coco Gauff will next take the court at the first leg of the Sunshine Double in Indian Wells, California. In the Tennis Paradise this year, Gauff is seeded No. 3 and will face either Wang Xiyu or Clara Burel in the second round, having received a first-round bye.

Gauff reached the quarterfinals at the 2023 edition of the WTA 1000 tournament. She bettered Cristina Bucsa, Linda Noskova and Rebecca Peterson before losing to Aryna Sabalenka.