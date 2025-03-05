Coco Gauff drops a one-word reaction on Ben Shelton’s latest photoshoot with Vogue 

Coco Gauff reacted to Ben Shelton's latest photoshoot with Vogue. Both the athletes are currently gearing up to compete at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Ad

Gauff was last seen on the tennis court on February 18 while competing at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she faced an early exit in the second round after losing 4-6, 5-7 to compatriot McCartney Kessler. On the other hand, Shelton was last seen in action at the Mexican Open, where he couldn't advance further than the second round after being defeated 6-7(7), 3-6.

Ben Shelton recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a bunch of pictures from his photoshoot with Vogue. The American was seen posing with various props, including a cup of coffee in the first picture, where he donned a denim jacket over a hoodie. In another picture, he posed with a big water jar while giving a smile.

Ad

Trending

Ad

This post caught the eye of Coco Gauff, who gave a one-word reaction by commenting on the post:

"Okayyy."

Coco Gauff’s comment

A few weeks ago during the Australian Open campaign, Shelton opened up about his bond with Gauff in the press conference, stating:

Ad

"I'm friends with most of them. Definitely close friends with Coco and Chris Eubanks. We've been watching pretty closely to see if Banks will get in as a lucky loser. He was third, and one guy pulled out."

When Ben Shelton praised Coco Gauff at US Open 2024

American tennis player, Shelton - Source: Getty

Ben Shelton once lauded Coco Gauff during ! a press conference at the 2024 US Open. He said that half of his compatriot's aura was in her name, and it is one to be remembered.

Ad

"First of all, her name is Coco. It’s something that sticks in your mind, right? Shout out to Corey and Candi Gauff because I think the name is half of it (smiling). It’s a name you remember. She’s charasmatic. Such a great athlete.," said Ben Shelton.

He added:

"Has so many qualities out there that resemble a male player. The way she moves and the way she can defend. You see something from her that’s special and different. She plays with a lot of passion. You can tell she cares out there. She’s into it every time she’s out on court. I think that’s something people love."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Recently, on March 3, Coco Gauff's father, Corey Gauff, jokingly chose his daughter as Ben Shelton's QB comp for his football session in Indian Wells.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback