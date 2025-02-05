Coco Gauff earns 1-word reaction from Jalen Sera after donating $100K to UNCF for tennis scholarships at historically Black colleges

Coco Gauff has donated $100,000 to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) to establish the Coco Gauff Scholarship Program. The initiative aims to provide scholarships to students in competitive tennis at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The announcement has garnered widespread praise, including a delightful reaction from an Atlanta-based guitarist Jalen Sera.

Gauff’s donation comes during Black History Month, a period dedicated to celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black individuals throughout history. The UNCF, which has been a pillar in supporting Black students since 1944, will now collaborate with the rising tennis star to extend its mission further into the world of collegiate sports.

Jalen Sera took to his Instagram story to express his appreciation for Coco Gauff’s donation, writing:

"Impact."

Jalen Sera's Instagram story

Gauff, who won the 2023 US Open singles championship and the 2024 French Open women's doubles title, currently holds the No. 3 spot in the WTA rankings. Beyond her athletic achievements, Gauff has a deep-rooted connection to HBCUs, with several family members having attended or currently attending these institutions.

"My family has a deep-rooted history with HBCUs, going all the way back to my great-great-grandfather. From aunts and uncles to cousins, HBCUs have played a huge role in shaping who we are. Supporting UNCF in creating opportunities for student-athletes in tennis means a lot to me," Gauff said in a press release.

"As a young Black athlete, I understand how impactful it is to see people who look like me thriving in both sports and education. My hope is that this scholarship gives more young Black players the confidence to chase their dreams, knowing they have a strong community behind them and a bright future ahead," she added.

Coco Gauff unveiled newly renovated tennis courts at Pompey Park

In Picture: Coco Gauff during the 2024 Ecotrans Ladies Open (Source: Getty)

In March 2024, Coco Gauff unveiled newly refurbished public tennis courts at Pompey Park in Delray Beach and took part in a tennis clinic for children from the Delray Beach Youth Tennis Foundation.

The project, created to honor Gauff’s first Grand Slam title, was the first under the USTA’s US Open Legacy Initiative. The USTA has pledged $3 million for court renovations nationwide, with nearly $60,000 used to upgrade Pompey Park’s courts, fencing, benches, windscreens, and shade structures.

"I strongly believe that tennis can continue to become a more accessible sport, and I would like to thank the USTA for continuing to commit to do so. Investing in public parks and our youth is very important. I had a huge dream and this city, my family, my community supported that, and now I’m in the position to help maybe spark that dream in another kid," Gauff said (quoted via USTAFlorida.com)

Coco Gauff recently reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, where she lost 5-7, 4-6 to 11th seed Paula Badosa.

