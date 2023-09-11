Following her remarkable triumph at the US Open, young tennis sensation Coco Gauff garnered widespread acclaim, including a standing ovation from none other than the acclaimed and award-winning actor, Mark Hamill.

Mark Hamill, whose legendary portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the iconic Star Wars franchise has left an indelible mark on fans. He has not only graced the silver screen but has also shown unwavering support for the world of tennis.

He shared a tweet featuring a quote from Coco Gauff after her triumphant victory at the US Open, her first Grand Slam win. In the quote, she expressed gratitude to those who didn't believe in her, emphasizing that instead of extinguishing her passion, their doubts only fueled her determination.

“Thank you to the people who didn’t believe in me. To those who thought they were putting water on my fire, you put gas on it.” - Coco Gauff 😍👍❤️👏👏👏👏

#A_StarIsBorn 🌟 he tweeted.

Coco Gauff's victory at the US Open, where she became the youngest American to win since Serena Williams in 1999, came after a challenging battle against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka. Despite losing the initial set 3-6, Gauff displayed remarkable resilience by winning the second set 6-3 and ultimately sealing the match with a commanding 6-2 final set.

Coco Gauff attributes her US Open victory to her father.

In her post-US Open final press conference, Coco Gauff shared that she immediately sought comfort in her father, an emotional moment as it was the first time she'd seen him shed tears.

He had previously stated his stoicism during the French Open, but this time, she could confirm otherwise. Gauff also noted that her mother rarely cries. She expressed that this special moment would be treasured forever, and her joy was boundless.

"He was the first person I saw. That was the first time I saw my dad cry. At the French Open, he claims he wasn’t crying. But today, I saw it. I rarely see my mom cry either. That moment. I’ll never forget that ever. I’m so happy." Gauff said.

Gauff emphasized that her father has consistently provided unwavering support throughout her journey, even when some tried to discourage his involvement in her training. What's often overlooked is his pivotal role in her victorious performance in the match

"That man has supported me through so much. People always tried to tear us apart, saying he didn’t need to be in my box or he didn’t need to coach me anymore. Little do they know, he’s the reason I won this match.” She said.

Coco Gauff who is only 19 years old has her own career ahead and will like to follow in the footsteps of Serena Williams whom she idolizes.