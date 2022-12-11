Coco Gauff elated to see Morocco's Sofiane Boufal celebrate with his mom after their win against Portugal in the FIFA World Cup

Coco Gauff shared her delight upon witnessing Moroccan footballer Sofiane Boufal celebrate with his mother after his team pulled off a historic win against heavyweights Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

After the thrilling victory against Cristiano Ronaldo's side on Saturday, an ecstatic Boufal ran towards his mother to share his joy. They were seen hugging, dancing, and waving to the supporters.

Gauff shared a couple of images of the mother-son duo on her Instagram stories, writing:

"love this!! Go Morocco!"

Gauff's Instagram story on Saturday

Gauff, who is currently enjoying the off-season, has been eagerly following the football action in Qatar. She voiced her support for the US team ahead of their group-stage match against England and shared her joy after they qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament.

The US endured a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Netherlands in the last 16.

Coco Gauff begins preparations for 2023 season

Coco Gauff at the 2022 WTA Finals

Coco Gauff is back on the tennis court as she commences her preparations for the upcoming season. The teenager had a successful campaign in 2022, reaching her first Major final at the French Open and breaking into the top 10 in the rankings.

Gauff officially began her preseason on November 28 and took to Twitter to announce the news.

"First official day of preseason and lol it's gonna be a longgggg but good one," she wrote.

Coco Gauff @CocoGauff

🏾 first official day of preseason and lol it’s gonna be a longgggg but good one first official day of preseason and lol it’s gonna be a longgggg but good one 😩💪🏾

The World No. 7 seems to be enjoying her training sessions. On Wednesday, she shared a picture of a beautiful sunset on her Instagram stories, writing:

"Tennis and sunsets, my two favorite things in the world."

Gauff's Instagram story on Wednesday

Gauff's success in 2022 was rewarded with qualification for the WTA Finals in singles and doubles. The 18-year-old, however, lost all her matches at the year-ending championship to conclude her season on a disappointing note.

