"Coco Gauff is an embarrassing figure to women's tennis" - Fans aghast as American suffers unthinkable Wimbledon loss to Dayana Yastremska

Coco Gauff became the biggest seed to crash out of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships so far, after a stunning first-round loss to World No. 42 Dayana Yastremska. The upset didn’t sit well with many fans, who didn't hold back in voicing their disappointment.
Gauff came into Wimbledon riding high on confidence after a strong French Open run, where she claimed her second Grand Slam by defeating top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the final. Despite a shaky start to the season, that breakthrough in Paris had reignited hopes for a deep run at SW19, even though she participated in only one grasscourt lead-up tournament.
That decision may have backfired. When she stepped onto No. 1 Court on Tuesday, July 1, the American looked flat and off rhythm, struggling to keep up with Yastremska’s level. The Ukrainian took full advantage, wrapping up the win in just one hour and 19 minutes with a commanding 7-6(3), 6-1 scoreline.
Fans quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize Coco Gauff's preparation. Some even brought up Aryna Sabalenka's comments about Iga Swiatek possibly beating Gauff in the French Open final had she made it instead.
"Coco is just an embarrassing figure to women's tennis. Surely this can't be the front runner we've been seeking for years. She's worse than the worst version of. Never mind," one user wrote.
"Exactly why I understand sabalenka frustration about the French open. If you don’t make too mistake you can beat Coco Gauff," another wrote.
One account posted:
"How has Gauff won 2 Majors lol . No wonder Sabalenka was pissed off."
"I blame her team because she played only one match before this tournament, and if grass isn’t your favourite surface, why not play at least one other tournament before Wimbledon, I’m not surprised because Dayana has given Coco problems in the past and she is a streaky player," one fan wrote.
"Maybe big Lenka was right in that presser cos my gosh.. some of these double faults," another joined in.
One account tweeted:
"Sabalenka was right."