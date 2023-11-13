Coco Gauff embraces off-season with musical extravaganza at the 2023 Camp Flaw Gnaw Carnival ft. Tyler, the Creator and Kendrick Lamar

Coco Gauff kicked her off-season in style by attending the 2023 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival music festival in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 11.
Gauff is coming off a semifinal loss in singles at the 2023 WTA Finals, losing to compatriot and doubles partner Jessica Pegula in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1. In doubles, the American pair lost the third round-robin stage to eventual champion Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 8-10.
Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival is an annual music festival and carnival created by rapper and producer Tyler, the Creator. The festival features a diverse lineup of hip-hop, R&B, pop, and rock artists. The 2023 edition of the festival took place on November 11 and 12 at the Dodger Stadium.
The 19-year-old posted many pictures of her attending the sets of different artists, such as Teezo Touchdown, Tyler, the Creator, Kendrick Lamar, and Baby Keem.
Gauff can be seen wearing a varsity jacket from Tyler, the Creator’s lifestyle brand 'Golf Le Fleur', which she paired with a black skirt and white sneakers.
A look at Coco Gauff’s performance in the 2023 WTA Finals
Coco Gauff recently made her second appearance at the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico, as the World No. 3 and the US Open champion. She was drawn in the Chetumal Group, along with Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, and Marketa Vondrousova.
Gauff started her campaign with a convincing 6-0, 6-1 win over Jabeur, in just 57 minutes. However, she faced a tough challenge in her second match, as she met World No. 1 Swiatek. Gauff had lost eight of their previous nine meetings, all in straight sets, and this time was no different. The Pole crushed Gauff, 6-0, 7-5 in an hour and 20 minutes.
The American needed to win her final round-robin match against reigning Wimbledon champion Vondrousova, to advance to the semifinals. She showed her resilience and determination, as she came back from a set down to beat Vondrousova 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3, in a thrilling encounter that was interrupted by a 25-minute rain delay.
Gauff faced eventual runner-up Jessica Pegula, who topped the Bacalar Group. The latter delivered a strong performance against the former, eventually winning in straight sets. This ended her 2023 WTA Finals run with a 2-2 record and earned $648,000 in prize money.