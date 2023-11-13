Coco Gauff embraces off-season with musical extravaganza at the 2023 Camp Flaw Gnaw Carnival ft. Tyler, the Creator and Kendrick Lamar

Coco Gauff kicked her off-season in style by attending the 2023 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival music festival in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 11.

Gauff is coming off a semifinal loss in singles at the 2023 WTA Finals, losing to compatriot and doubles partner Jessica Pegula in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1. In doubles, the American pair lost the third round-robin stage to eventual champion Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva in three sets, 6-3, 4-6, 8-10.

Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival is an annual music festival and carnival created by rapper and producer Tyler, the Creator. The festival features a diverse lineup of hip-hop, R&B, pop, and rock artists. The 2023 edition of the festival took place on November 11 and 12 at the Dodger Stadium.

The 19-year-old posted many pictures of her attending the sets of different artists, such as Teezo Touchdown, Tyler, the Creator, Kendrick Lamar, and Baby Keem.

Gauff can be seen wearing a varsity jacket from Tyler, the Creator’s lifestyle brand 'Golf Le Fleur', which she paired with a black skirt and white sneakers.

A look at Coco Gauff’s performance in the 2023 WTA Finals

Coco Gauff at the 2023 WTA Finals

Coco Gauff recently made her second appearance at the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico, as the World No. 3 and the US Open champion. She was drawn in the Chetumal Group, along with Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, and Marketa Vondrousova.

Gauff started her campaign with a convincing 6-0, 6-1 win over Jabeur, in just 57 minutes. However, she faced a tough challenge in her second match, as she met World No. 1 Swiatek. Gauff had lost eight of their previous nine meetings, all in straight sets, and this time was no different. The Pole crushed Gauff, 6-0, 7-5 in an hour and 20 minutes.

The American needed to win her final round-robin match against reigning Wimbledon champion Vondrousova, to advance to the semifinals. She showed her resilience and determination, as she came back from a set down to beat Vondrousova 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3, in a thrilling encounter that was interrupted by a 25-minute rain delay.

Gauff faced eventual runner-up Jessica Pegula, who topped the Bacalar Group. The latter delivered a strong performance against the former, eventually winning in straight sets. This ended her 2023 WTA Finals run with a 2-2 record and earned $648,000 in prize money.