Coco Gauff emulates Serena Williams with latest achievement after making Top-5 debut

Records continue to chase teenage tennis sensation Coco Gauff, who has achieved another major career milestone. Gauff made her Top-5 debut in the WTA rankings on Monday and became the first American teenager since Serena Williams to do so.

Williams made her Top-5 debut back in 1999 and Gauff became the first American teenager to enter the Top 5 in 23 years. Gauff, who made her Top-10 debut earlier this year, jumped from No. 7 in the rankings last week to No. 4 as this week's round of rankings was released on Monday.

The 18-year-old earned 189 ranking points after reaching the quarterfinals of the Guadalajara Open last week. Gauff joined fellow American Jessica Pegula in the Top 5, who rose to No. 3 in the rankings by winning the Guadalajara Open. Gauff currently sits 845 points behind Pegula. The youngster has also become only the 17th American woman to reach the Top-4 of the WTA Rankings since they were introduced in 1975.

While she could not go on to win the Guadalajara Open, her run there turned out to be quite memorable. Courtesy of her first-round win against Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Gauff also became the youngest player since Maria Sharapova in 2004 to qualify for the WTA Finals singles event. She will also compete in the doubles event at the 2022 WTA Finals, partnering with Pegula.

Among Gauff's highlights this season are a 38-19 win/loss record, her maiden Grand Slam singles final at the French Open, and nine WTA tournaments where she has reached at least the quarterfinals.

"Coco is the same age as my career; Can't wait to see how far she'll go" - Victoria Azarenka on Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff in action at the 2022 Guadalajara Open.

Victoria Azarenka, who beat Coco Gauff in last week's Guadalajara Open quarterfinals, lavished praise on the American youngster after the match. Azarenka, who turned pro in 2003, said that it was interesting for her to realize that Gauff's age is the same as her career. She went on to express her admiration for Gauff and is excited to see how much the American player can succeed in the years to come.

"I was just thinking, 'Coco is the same age as my career,' so it felt pretty interesting," Victoria Azarenka said, according to WTA. "She's such a great athlete and I can't wait to see how far she'll go."

Coco Gauff will next compete in the WTA Finals, where she will aim to overcome the quarterfinals and semifinals jinx this season and clinch the title. She will also find great support from the local crowd as this year's year-end championships will take place in Fort Worth, Texas.

Poll : 0 votes