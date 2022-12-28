Coco Gauff and Eugenie Bouchard land in Auckland ahead of 2023 season opener at ASB Classic

Coco Gauff and Eugenie Bouchard arrived in Auckland, New Zealand, on Wednesday ahead of their first tournament of the new year. The pair are part of a star-studded field at the 2023 ASB Classic, a WTA 250 event beginning on Monday, January 2nd.

They will be joined by Emma Raducanu, Sloane Stephens, Sofia Kenin, and Leylah Fernandez, among other WTA stars, in a tournament that'll serve as a warm-up for the Australian Open.

The 18-year-old is joined in Auckland by her parents, who are both on her coaching team. Gauff hit the courts at the ASB Tennis Arena not long after landing in the Kiwi city.

"Jet leg face in a pretty place. I love Auckland," Gauff wrote on Instagram stories to announce her arrival.

Via Instagram - Coco Gauff express her admiration for Auckland.

Bouchard, who received a wildcard to enter the qualifying rounds of the ASB Classic, also took to the practice courts soon after reaching Auckland, before exploring parts of the city with American tennis player Caroline Dolehide.

"Hiiii NZ. CC: Caroline Dolehide judging me for taking this," Bouchard wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie.

Via Instagram - Eugenie Bouchard arrives in Auckland.

Many other top players on the WTA tour will begin their 2023 season at the inaugural United Cup, where they will also be joined by leading ATP players from their respective countries.

While Bouchard will not be part of the new event as Canada did not qualify for the same, Gauff opted not to start her season at the mixed-team event in Australia where her doubles partner Jessica Pegula will headline the USA squad.

"One of my favorite tournaments that I’ve ever played" - Coco Gauff thrilled to participate in ASB Classic 2023

Coco Gauff qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals in both singles and doubles.

After a two-year absence from the WTA Tour, the ASB Classic in Auckland returns to the calendar in 2023. Coco Gauff is particularly fond of the tournament, calling it one of her favorite tournaments.

Now the top seed for the 2023 edition, Gauff was ranked No. 67 when the event was last held in January 2020. Though the teenager lost in the Round of 16 back then, she has fond memories of the tournament and the city of Auckland.

"It was probably one of my favourite tournaments that I’ve ever played and Auckland is such a beautiful city and I am excited to go back. I chose to return to because I love the tournament so much," Gauff said ahead of the 2023 edition, according to the ASB Classic website.

"I definitely missed it with COVID and I wasn’t sure they were going to bring it back," she added.

Serena Williams won the latest installment of the tournament in 2020, which also turned out to be the final WTA title of her career. Meanwhile, Gauff, who is still searching for her maiden tour-level singles title, is the favorite to clinch the title next week.

