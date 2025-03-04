Coco Gauff expresses pride in star cousin Cassidy Lowe's 'unreal' basketball career for Dillard University

Coco Gauff has praised her cousin Cassidy Lowe after the Dillard University Senior Forward announced her retirement from college basketball. Gauff is busy preparing for the ongoing BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, but took time out of her busy schedule to acknowledge her cousin's sporting achievements.

Lowe finished the college basketball season averaging 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game and was named in the First Team All-Conference. She was also awarded Defensive Player of the Year. Her team, the Dillard Blue Devils, was runners-up for the championship and finished the season with a conference slate of 15-2. She posted her retirement message on Instagram:

"After all this time it is so hard to believe that my basketball career is over. It feels like just yesterday I put on my basketball shoes for the first time unsure of what the journey would hold."

The team wrote in the caption of the joint post:

"Good luck in your future endeavors. What A Career, 5! 🔥"

Coco Gauff shared the post on her Instagram story writing:

"Unreal @cassidy_lowe"

Screengrab of Coco Gauff's Instagram story (@cocogauff)

The 2023 US Open champion also commented on the post:

"So proud of you," with three 'red heart' emojis.

Coco Gauff's comment (top, below caption) on Cassidy Lowe's Instagram post (@cassidyy_lowe)

The World No. 3 has previously talked about her admiration for Lowe and their cousin Courtney, who also plays college basketball.

Coco Gauff played basketball as well as tennis as a child, as part of a sporting family

Coco Gauff at Qatar TotalEnergies Open - Day Three - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff told The Palm Beach Post in December 2024 that Cassidy Lowe had worked hard to reach her goals and that she recognized herself in her cousin:

“I’m so proud of Cassidy and Courtney [Lowe] for how hard they work. It’s inspiring to see them shine in their sport and I love supporting them."

While Lowe never played tennis, Gauff enjoyed basketball as a teenager. Lowe told The Palm Beach Post that they'd practiced together often, and Gauff's work ethic was an inspiration for her:

“I’ve known her my whole life. She’s always been a great person to be around. I’ve always seen her practicing. It is motivating to see all the hard work she’s put in is finally paying off."

Gauff is seeded third at the Indian Wells tournament and will look for a return to shape after a slow start to 2025. After an impressive end to 2024, when she won the Beijing WTA 1000 and the WTA tour finals in Riyadh, the American lost at the quarterfinal stage at the Australian Open and followed that with an early exit in Qatar and the Dubai Tennis Championships.

