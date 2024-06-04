Coco Gauff follows Maria Sharapova as the youngest since Russian to reach 3 straight Grand Slam SFs after French Open 2024 heroics

World No. 3 Coco Gauff created a unique record by becoming the youngest tennis player to reach the semifinals of three successive Grand Slams since Maria Sharapova achieved the same feat in 2006-2007. Gauff achieved this feat after her win over Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open.

The American tennis sensation has been in great form since last year. Gauff has regularly made deep runs at Majors in this time, peaking in her breakthrough moment at the 2023 US Open. She won against Karolina Muchova in the semifinals in New York and went on to face reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in the final. Despite being a set down, Gauff rallied on with the crowd supporting her and won her maiden Grand Slam title.

The American followed up this performance at the 2024 Australian Open by reaching the semifinals again in Melbourne Park. She once again faced off with Aryna Sabalenka, but the Belarusian won on this occasion.

At the 2024 French Open, Gauff has thus continued her great form. She clinched dominating wins in the first four rounds before squaring off with Ons Jabeur. The quarterfinal proved to be a tricky encounter as the American lost the first set to the Tunisian. However, Gauff eventually managed to turn the game around and took advantage of the errors made by Jabeur, coming back to ultimately win the match.

Gauff thus became the youngest player to reach three successive Grand Slam semifinal appearances since former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova, who at 20 years 57 days old - 20 days younger than Gauff is now - had in fact appeared in her fourth Major semifinal.

Sharapova lost in her first and fourth Major semifinal appearances, but won the 2006 US Open by defeating Justin Henin in the final and also reached the final of the 2007 Australian Open, going down to Serena Williams.

This is the second time Coco Gauff has tasted success at Roland Garros

Before her US Open triumph in 2023, the French Open was the Major where Gauff secured her first big success. American players have infamously struggled on the red dirt, but Gauff proved the trend was just that as she made it to the 2022 French Open finals.

Gauuf bagged notable wins on the way over opponents including Elise Mertens, former French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens, and Martina Trevisan. She lost to top seed Iga Swiatek in the summit clash.

Gauff might face Swiatek in the semifinals this year at Roland Garros as the Pole will be taking on Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals. If she wins, it will be a repeat of the 2022 final in the semis itself.

Iga Swiatek dominates the head-to-head with Coco Gauff as the American has defeated the Pole only once in their 11 meetings.