Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe, Aryna Sabalenka, Nick Kyrgios & other tennis players celebrate Valentine's Day with their loved ones

Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe, Aryna Sabalenka, and Nick Kyrgios, along with other tennis players, celebrated the day of love, Valentine's Day, in style with their loved ones. Love is truly in the air this year, as they shared their affection through gifts, heartfelt messages, and special gestures for their partners.

Gauff spent Valentine's Day with her loved ones, sharing a sweet moment on Instagram. She posted a story featuring her and her partner making a cute 'V' sign with their fingers, captioning it:

“happy vday<3”

Later, she took her "lady-love"—her mom, Candi—out for a dinner date at Dubai Mall. Gauff shared another story with the caption:

“vday dinner date with my mom🩷@candigauff”

Coco Gauff's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram@cocogauff)

Frances Tiafoe shared a video of himself wishing his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, a Happy Valentine’s Day. In the video, he surprised her with a balloon that read “I love you,” a cute white teddy bear, and a huge bouquet of red roses.

Frances Tiafoe's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram@bigfoe1998)

Aryna Sabalenka expressed her love for her entrepreneur boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis on the special day. The World No. 1 expressed her feelings with heartfelt words.

“Happy Valentine's Day meu amor🦧❤️”

After her early exit from the Qatar Open, the Belarusian took some time off to be with her love. She shared an Instagram story showing the Oakberry founder handing her a bouquet of roses and a gift.

Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram@arynasabalenka)

Nick Kyrgios, who has been in a relationship with Australian social media influencer Costeen Hatzi since 2021, wished her and surprised her with a Chanel bag as a gift.

Nick Kyrgios's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram@k1ngkyrg1os)

Tommy Paul, Sebastian Korda, Elina Svitolina & others join Coco Gauff & Co. in Valentine's Day celebrations

Tommy Paul with Paige Lorenze at Laver Cup 2023 - Preview Day 4 - Source: Getty

Tommy Paul, Sebastian Korda, Elina Svitolina, and others joined Coco Gauff and company in celebrating Valentine's Day with their loved ones. They shared their wishes and special moments on social media.

Tommy Paul couldn’t spend Valentine’s Day with his fashion influencer girlfriend, Paige Lorenze. Sharing his feelings, he captioned his Instagram story:

“Missing my valentine ❤️❤️❤️”

Tommy Paul's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram@tommypaull)

Sebastian Korda shared an adorable photo of his longtime girlfriend, Ivana Nedved, who embarked on a fishing trip in chilly weather, adding a heart emoji to the post.

Sebastian Korda's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram@sebastiankorda)

Elina Svitolina shared her love for her family on Instagram, posting a story featuring her fun-loving husband, Gael Monfils, and their daughter, Skai. The couple began dating in 2019 and welcomed their little love in 2022. She captioned the post:

“My two cherished Valentines💘”

Elina Svitolina's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram@elisvitolina)

Swedish tennis pro Mirjam Bjorklund shared a heartfelt message for her fiancé, Dennis Shapovalov, the Canadian former World No. 10, alongside their adorable dog. The couple, who have been together since 2019, announced their engagement in July 2023.

“Me & lil Yatzy love youuu 🤍,” she captioned.

Mirjam Bjorklund's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram@mirjambjorklund)

Karen Khachanov shared a heartwarming moment as he hugged his beloved wife, Veronika Shkiaeva, from behind. The couple, who married in 2016, share two sons. He wrote:

“Happy Valentine's Day my love❤️”

Karen Khachanov's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram@karenkhachanov)

French WTA tennis player Caroline Garcia shared a photo of a vase filled with red roses, a gift from her loved one on this special day.

Caroline Garcia's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram@carogarcia)

Former German World No. 1 Boris Becker took to Instagram to share a video of his wedding celebration, dedicating it to his newlywed wife, Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro. The couple tied the knot in Italy last year after two years of dating.

“Happy Valentines! ♥️🌹 #amorvincitomnia,” the German captioned.

