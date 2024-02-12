Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe and others react to Tommy Paul clinching his 2nd career title at Dallas Open 2024

Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe recently celebrated Tommy Paul’s title victory at the 2024 Dallas Open.

Paul, the second seed, defeated the likes of Taro Daniel, Dominik Koepfer and Ben Shelton to reach his fourth career final at the Dallas Open. In the title clash on Sunday, February 11, the World No. 14 eked out the win against compatriot Marcos Giron 7-6(3), 5-7, 6-3 in a hard-fought battle that lasted two hours and 32 minutes.

With the triumph, Tommy Paul clinched his second career title, more than two years after his maiden victory at the Stockholm Open in 2021.

The American was flooded with congratulatory messages on his social media account. His compatriots, 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff, 2021 Australian Open runner-up Jennifer Brady, and Frances Tiafoe, too, joined in on the celebration. Gauff and Brady sent applause emojis in the comments under Paul’s Instagram post.

“That’s tuff,” Frances Tiafoe, who suffered a quarterfinal defeat to Marcos Giron at the event, wrote.

Coco Gauff, Frances Tiafoe, and Jennifer Brady on Instagram

Tommy Paul has produced some stellar results in the past couple of years, with 2023 being his most successful season on tour thus far. He made a Grand Slam breakthrough at last year’s Australian Open by reaching the semifinal.

The American reached his first Masters 1000 semifinal at the Canadian Open, defeating then World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz en route. He also featured in two finals last season – the Mexican Open and the Eastbourne International.

Thanks to his impressive run of form, Paul reached a career-high ranking of World No. 12 for the first time in October 2023. He is currently the second-best American on the ATP tour after World No. 9 Taylor Fritz.

Coco Gauff picked as favorite WTA player to watch by Tommy Paul; snubbed by Frances Tiafoe

Coco Gauff pictured at the 2023 US Open

During their 2024 Dallas Open campaign, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe, alongside the other competitors, picked their favorite player to watch on the WTA tour.

Paul, who lives in Florida like Coco Gauff, endorsed the reigning US Open champion as “fun to watch” and praised her run in New York.

"Coco. I mean she lives in the same town as me; both New Balance; a lot of fun to watch. Obviously, the US Open was electric last year, so," Paul said in a video for the Dallas Open.

Tiafoe, meanwhile, plumped for his friend and 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

"I’m gonna go Sloane Stephens. She’ll get mad if I don’t say her. So, I’m gonna go Sloane. Obviously, grew up watching her… to be able to become friends," he said.

The American stood by his choice as he joked about not picking Gauff.

"Everyone says Coco, man. She’s doing… she is fine, man. She’ll be alright with me not saying her," he joked.

Expand Tweet

Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe will next be in action at the ATP 250 Delray Beach Open. Coco Gauff, meanwhile, will contest the WTA 1000 Qatar Open.