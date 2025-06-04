Coco Gauff gets shoutout from $20 million-worth rap star after stunning run to French Open SF

Coco Gauff recorded her second consecutive semifinal result at the French Open on Wednesday (June 4), beating seventh-seeded Madison Keys in three sets. Following her victory, the American received a shoutout from two-time Grammy winner DJ Mustard, which subsequently left her overjoyed.

Gauff began her last-eight bout against the reigning Australian Open champion Keys in less than ideal fashion, dropping her first three service games to trail by 1-4 in the first set. Although the second seed won the next four games to lead 5-4 and had a set point on her opponent's serve, she couldn't capitalize as Keys nabbed the opening-set tiebreaker.

Not to be deterred, Coco Gauff hit top gear in the next two sets as she broke Madison Keys six times to come through 6-7(6), 6-4, 6-1 in two hours and 13 minutes. The World No. two's display certainly impressed the $20 million-worth hip-hop producer DJ Mustard (via Celebrity Net Worth), who took to his Instagram stories to express pride in his fellow American's fighting spirit during the three-set quarterfinal match.

"Way to fight @cocogauff," DJ Mustard wrote on his Instagram stories earlier on Wednesday.

The 2023 US Open champion soon reverted to the West Coast icon's endorsement of her win as she reposted his Instagram story with a warm message.

"Thank you," Gauff wrote on her Instagram stories followed by two high-five emojis.

For those unaware, DJ Mustard produced Kendrick Lamar's hit song Not Like Us last year, ultimately helping the Compton-based rapper win all five of the Grammy categories it was nominated for.

Coco Gauff looks to reach the French Open final for the first time since 2022

Coco Gauff hits a forehand during her French Open QF win | Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff has put together a good record at the French Open in her last five appearances on the famed terre battue, dating back to 2022. In only her third showing (barring qualifiers in 2019) at the claycourt Major, the American had reached the final against all odds, losing to then-World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Aside from reaching the final, Gauff has made two semifinals (2024 and 2025) and two quarterfinals (2021 and 2023) in Paris. Overall, the 21-year-old boasts an 83.33% (25-5) win rate at the tournament. The second seed will next face World No. 361 Lois Boisson for a place in the final of this year's French Open.

