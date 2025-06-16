  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "Coco Gauff is getting mad at me" - Jessica Pegula worried after playfully 'forgetting' American in her close friends list

"Coco Gauff is getting mad at me" - Jessica Pegula worried after playfully 'forgetting' American in her close friends list

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Modified Jun 17, 2025 11:48 GMT
Jessica Pegula runs into problem after forgetting to mention Coco Gauff - Image Source: Getty
Jessica Pegula runs into problem after forgetting to mention Coco Gauff - Image Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula missed out on naming Coco Gauff as one of her closest friends as she listed out the people she shares friendly relations with. The American has kick-started the grass stint of the season with the German Open campaign in Berlin.

Ad

Being the defending champion of the tournament has resulted in her getting one of the top seeds in the draw. Due to this, she has received a bye into the Round of 16 and will be seen in action from June 18 onwards.

During one of the media interaction events before the tournament, she fielded a question that made her list the other tennis stars with whom she shares close camaraderie. In a clip posted by the Instagram account of the tournament, the World No. 3 responded, saying:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'm really close with Madison keys, Jenny Brady, Dez Krawczyk, I would say those are kind of like my closest but all the Americans. Like, honestly, like, Caroline Dolehide, she's great. Ashlyn Krueger, who's sitting behind us right now. Like, really nice. I get along with a lot of people, so..."

However, she quickly realized that she had left out her friend Coco Gauff as she added:

Ad
"Oh yeah, Coco, sorry, I forgot her. Don't, don't put that in there, because she's getting mad at me [laughs]."
Ad

The duo also used to play doubles together before they split up earlier this year.

Jessica Pegula on doubles split with Coco Gauff

Jessica Pegula at the Berlin 2024 - Image Source: Getty
Jessica Pegula at the Berlin 2024 - Image Source: Getty

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff confirmed their split in doubles this year, after being inactive since the Paris Olympics in 2024. The American duo achieved great success in their doubles career together, rising to the top of the rankings along with finishing as runners-up at the 2022 French Open and also winning three WTA 1000 women’s doubles trophies during their partnership.

Ad

Pegula admitted that the reason behind their split was nothing more than a hectic schedule and contrasting professional commitments that have allowed them to take time off from their partnership.

“I mean, Coco and I played so much for a couple of years there. We did great. A lot of really amazing results and memories. At the same time doing well in the singles court, we obviously didn’t want to play as much anymore. The schedule just gets really, really tough," she said (via Tennis365).

Their split, however, has given both of them an immense boost in their singles careers.

About the author
Aatreyi Sarkar

Aatreyi Sarkar

Twitter icon

Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.

Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe

She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.

Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications