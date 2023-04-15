Coco Gauff thrilled a group of ball kids in the USA's Billie Jean King Cup tie against Austria, which is currently underway at Delray Beach, USA. Gauff teamed up with her sponsor New Balance and gifted the all-girl crew of ball kids pairs of CG1 shoes, which are Gauff's personal branded shoes in association with New Balance.

The all-white pair of shoes have also been inscribed with a special inspirational message from Gauff to upcoming players.

"You can change the world with your racket," can be seen inscribed on the front of the shoes.

Gauff and her star-studded Team USA went 2-0 up in the Qualifiers tie on Friday. The 19-year-old herself got them off to an ideal start with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Austria's Julia Grabher. American No. 1 Jessica Pegula then extended their lead with a 6-0, 7-5 victory against Sinja Kraus.

Gauff will be in action again on Saturday in a reverse singles tie against Kraus. The World No. 6 will aim to make it two wins in two matches before heading into the clay-court season, particularly after having lost early at the Miami Open. Gauff lost 7-6(8), 5-7, 2-6 to Anastasia Potapova in the third round in Miami a few weeks ago.

Coco Gauff exudes confidence ahead of clay-court swing

Coco Gauff is optimistic about the clay-court season, saying that she has a clear picture of how she plans to play on the surface. Speaking after her Miami Open third-round exit, Gauff, who reached the French Open final last year, highlighted that players with a more physical gamestyle perform better on clay, which is why she herself feels more comfortable on the red dirt.

"I definitely think the game does simplify a little bit. I have a clearer picture of how I want to play on that surface," Coco Gauff said in a press conference after her Miami loss. "I definitely think physically, usually, those are the players that are doing well on clay, so I think that's why it suits me a lot."

Gauff also aims to take her learnings from the first part of the 2023 season on hard-courts into the clay swing, while also taking confidence from her performance on clay last season.

"Taking in what I've done on the hard court season, I think, will help me into the clay season because last year, I didn't have a great start, and that clay season turned it around," Gauff expressed.

Gauff already has a title this season, winning the ASB Classic in Auckland at the start of the season.

