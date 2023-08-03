Coco Gauff graces the cover of new Marvel's Invincible Iron Man comics

Coco Gauff recently graced the cover of Marvel's Invincible Iron Man comics. The issue, which features Gauff in a futuristic Iron Man suit, is part of a collaboration between Marvel and the American tennis sensation to celebrate the achievements and diversity of female athletes.

Gauff, who is currently ranked No. 4 in the world, has been making waves in the tennis world since she defeated Venus Williams at Wimbledon in 2019 when she was only 15 years old.

Since then, Gauff has won three WTA singles titles and eight doubles titles. She is also one of the youngest players ever to reach the top 10 in the WTA rankings.

The Invincible Iron Man follows Tony Stark as he tries to rebuild his reputation and company after a series of setbacks. He creates a new suit of armor that has one mission: to destroy Stark Industries.

Gauff announced her collaboration with Marvel on her Twitter account on Wednesday, August 2.

“Ironheart, Checkout my latest collab with @Marvel, the link in bio,” Gauff wrote on Twitter.

Gauff previously unveiled the cover on Twitter with a caption:

"Does this mean I am cannon to the marvel universe now? So excited to announce I ‘m on the cover of a Marvel comic with Ironheart @Marvel @MarvelStudios."

Coco Gauff rallies past Hailey Baptiste to reach Citi Open quarterfinals

Coco Gauff in Citi Open

Coco Gauff has advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2023 Citi Open after defeating her compatriot Hailey Baptiste in a thrilling three-set match on Thursday, August 3.

Gauff, who is the third seed in the tournament, overcame a slow start and a spirited challenge to win 6-1, 6-4. The two Americans had never faced each other before on the WTA tour.

Baptiste had upset former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in the previous round, which saw her lose the second set 0-6. Prior to that, she overcame compatriots Alycia Parks and Peyton Stearns in the qualifying rounds.

Gauff will face Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the quarterfinals. Bencic, who is the sixth seed and the reigning Olympic champion, defeated Lauren Davis of the USA in straight sets 6-1, 6-4. Gauff and Bencic have played once before, with the Swiss leading in the semifinals of the Adelaide in 2021.

Coco Gauff is aiming to win her fourth WTA singles title and her third on hard courts.