Coco Gauff "grateful" after starting 2023 season with ASB Classic title in first week

By Vedant Chandel
Modified Jan 08, 2023 08:37 PM IST
2023 ASB Women
Coco Gauff with the 2023 ASB Women's Classic trophy.

Coco Gauff made a splendid start to her 2023 season, racing to a third career title at the ASB Classic in Auckland. The American did not drop a single set all week, beating Spaniard Rebeka Masarova in a dominant final 6-1, 6-1.

Understandably elated, Gauff soon took to social media to express her joy at lifting the trophy — her first on hardcourts since she triumphed at the Ladies Linz Open in Austria as a 15-year-old back in 2019.

The youngster said she was thankful for her third WTA Tour title and making a dream start to the new season. She went on to thank God for "continuing to bless" her with an incredible life.

"I am so thankful to win my 3rd @wta title and take a W at the first tournament of my 2023 season! Thank you @asbclassic for an amazing week. Most importantly thank you God for continuing to bless me in this life. I am so grateful for it all. Let’s keep going upwards," Coco Gauff wrote on social media.

Speaking about her performance at the trophy ceremony post the final, Gauff remarked that she had a great week in Auckland despite unkind weather conditions playing spoilsport in a few of her matches.

The American went on to express her satisfaction at succeeding on the hardcourts — a surface that she admittedly loves playing on — adding that the win had filled her with confidence heading into the Australian Open.

"Honestly, a great week for me despite the rain," Coco Gauff said. "Couldn't ask for a better start to my season. First title on hard since I was 15. I'm happy to be successful on a surface that I love."
"It gives me a lot of confidence, honestly," she continued. "You never know how your first week is gonna go. Could be good or terrible. But I think it's been a great week for both of us."

Coco Gauff opens a 500-point cushion over Daria Kasatkina in the WTA rankings

Coco Gauff after beatinf Rebeka Masatova at the 2023 ASB Women's Classic.

Currently placed at No. 7 in the WTA rankings, Gauff is guaranteed to be one of the top seeds at the season-opening Grand Slam — the Australian Open, which begins on January 16.

With her win in Auckland, Gauff has now opened a solid cushion between her and Daria Kasatkina, who is ranked at No. 8 behind the youngster. Gauff earned 225 ranking points this week and will have 3,871 points when the rankings update on Monday, well ahead of Kasatkina's 3,380.

