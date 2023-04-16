Coco Gauff has shared a picture of "the cutest fan" she has seen at the ongoing Billie Jean King Cup - her teammate Jessica Pegula, who can be seen supporting the teenage star with an adorable handmade sign.

The two already have a flourishing singles career with Pegula ranked No. 3 and Gauff ranked No. 6 in the world. However, Pegula and Gauff are among the strongest doubles pairs to emerge in recent times, with the two American players having won five titles together. They also share a close bond and friendship off the court.

The pair last won the Miami Open doubles title by defeating Taylor Townsend and Leylah Fernandez in the final 7-6(6), 6-2 becoming the first All-American pair in 22 years to win the title.

The duo are currently participating in the Billie Jean King Cup. With Pegula and Gauff's help, the USA secured a 4-0 victory over Austria at Delray Beach in Florida. Pegula defeated Julia Grabher 6-1, 6-4 to take the team to 3-0. Gauff partnered with Caty McNally to beat the Austrian pair of Sinja Kraus and Melanie Klaffner 6-1, 6-4, boosting their lead to 4-0.

During the match, Pegula could be seen supporting Gauff with a handmade sign which read "We Love McCoco."

The pair took to their Instagram stories to share images of the moment. Pegula posted a photo of herself sitting with the sign, while Gauff posted a close-up photo of Pegula holding the sign and suggested that her teammate was the "cutest fan."

"Clinched," Pegula captioned her story.

"The cutest fan I've seen this weekend," Gauff wrote.

Pegula and Gauff's Instagram stories

Coco Gauff blasts the fastest serve of the day at the Billie Jean King Cup

Coco Gauff at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier - USA v Austria

American teen sensation Coco Gauff blasted an incredible 195km/h serve during the Billie Jean King Cup, making it the fastest serve of the day.

Following Team USA's 4-0 victory over Austria, Billie Jean Cup's official Instagram account shared the American's serving statistics.

"Home town hero @cocogauff dazzled in Delray Beach with the fastest serve of the day," the post read.

Coco Gauff won two matches for her national team - a singles match against Julia Grabher 6-1, 6-3 and a doubles match with partner Caty McNally against the pair of Sinja Kraus and Melanie Klaffner. The Americans beat the Austrians 6-1, 6-4.

