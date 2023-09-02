Fresh off a physically demanding three-set win over Elise Mertens, American tennis sensation Coco Gauff sat down to discuss various topics, ranging from the celebrity-filled crowd to her thoughts on playing mixed doubles.

Gauff, currently ranked World No. 6, returned from a set down to defeat Mertens 3-6, 6-3, 6-0, displaying her signature resilience and focus.

"In the third, I was just trying to fight for every point. Yeah, that's how I was able to get through that match," said Gauff.

While Gauff has been juggling singles, doubles, and mixed doubles matches throughout the tournament, her comment on mixed doubles caught everyone's attention.

"To be honest, the doubles compared to the singles doesn't take that much energy, especially in mixed when you have the guy really doing most of the work," Gauff said.

She added:

"Is it something I'm going to do every time in my career? Probably not. I don't know if I like mixed doubles, to be honest, it's not one of my favorite events. I honestly don't know how many more times I'll play this."

The young star also shared her experiences managing stress levels during Grand Slams and the role of her other events in that process.

"I'm just trying to do better at enjoying life also in the Slams, not always surrounding it about tennis," she noted.

Coco Gauff has a unique perspective on managing the stress of competing in high-stakes tennis tournaments. She said:

"I've been pretty relaxed this time around. Playing other events gives me something to think about other than the singles, which is definitely the most stressful."

Coco Gauff's night was not without its moments of fun, however. She spoke of the celebrities who came to watch her match, including Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, and expressed that she would be "starstruck" if Beyonce ever came to one of her matches.

She will next face Caroline Wozniacki, who returned to the sport after briefly stepping away.

"Playing a legend like her is really exciting. I'm not going to take the moment for granted," Gauff said, looking forward to the challenge.

Coco Gauff overcomes Elise Mertens, sets the stage for US Open round of 16 battle with Caroline Wozniacki

.Coco Gauff in action at the US Open

In a thrilling display of determination, American tennis sensation Coco Gauff secured her spot in the Round of 16 at the US Open by rallying back to defeat 32nd seed Elise Mertens.

Coco Gauff's skilful gameplay allowed her to triumph with a scoreline of 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the third round on Friday night.

The victory marked Gauff's second impressive comeback of the tournament, showcasing her resilience and ability to perform under pressure. Earlier in the tournament, she had come from a set down to conquer Laura Siegemund in the opening round.

Coco Gauff, currently ranked No. 6, is riding an impressive winning streak of eight matches. Her exceptional performance throughout the hard-court summer season has solidified her position as one of the standout players in the tennis world.

With victories at the prestigious Washington DC and Cincinnati tournaments, she has secured two of the most significant titles of her career, firmly establishing her dominance on the court. Gauff has emerged victorious in 14 out of her last 15 matches.

This is not Gauff's first foray into the US Open Round of 16. In last year's edition, she made her mark by advancing to the quarterfinals, an achievement she would be keen to surpass this year.

In the upcoming round, Coco Gauff is set to face a formidable opponent in Caroline Wozniacki, a former World No. 1. The clash promises to be an enthralling showdown, with both players vying for a coveted spot in the quarterfinals of the US Open.

Gauff and Wozniacki share a unique history, having briefly crossed paths on the Hologic WTA Tour. Their impending encounter holds additional intrigue due to its status as a first-time meeting, adding an element of unpredictability to the match.