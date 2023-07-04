Coco Gauff admitted to feeling "frustrated" and "disappointed" after her shock opening-round exit at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, the first time the American is leaving a Grand Slam without a win since last year's Australian Open.

Handed a rather tough opener at SW19 in the form of former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin, Gauff lost 4-6, 6-4, 2-6 in three sets. It marked the first time the World No. 7 is leaving Wimbledon without a win in her career (fourth appearance).

Speaking at her press conference afterwards, an emotional Coco Gauff lamented that she felt she had been working hard in practice, but evidently not hard enough as seen by her results.

The teenager acknowledged her shortcomings, saying she has to go back to the drawing board and see where she needs to improve sooner rather than later.

"It really wants [sic] me to work harder. Right now I'm very frustrated and disappointed. So, yeah, I think it makes me want to work even harder. I feel like I have been working hard, but clearly it's not enough. I have to go back to the drawing board and see where I need to improve and how to do the right drills to do that," Coco Gauff said.

"I mean, I knew it was going to be a tough first round for me. I tried my best, but it wasn't enough. I think I have a lot to work on if I want to improve from this," she added.

"I think I made too many errors on my forehand and backhand today" - Coco Gauff

As for the main things she wants to improve based on the loss to Sofia Kenin, Coco Gauff pointed to her service games, remarking that although she was a better server than Kenin, her opponent was more clinical than her on the night.

The American also highlighted her forehand and lack of aggression during important moments, opining that she made far too many errors on both wings.

"Definitely taking care of my service games. I do think I'm a better server than her, but I think she took care more of the plus-ones and plus-twos a lot better than I did. Obviously my forehand. I mean, being more aggressive on those shots. I think I made too many errors on my forehand and backhand today," Coco Gauff said.

With the loss, Gauff could stand to lose her top 10 spot in the WTA standings, despite there being no points to defend at Wimbledon due to last year's ban on Russian and Belarusian players. Kenin, meanwhile, will take on Xinyu Wang in the second round at SW19.

