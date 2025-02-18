Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu & other WTA stars turn up the glamor at Dubai Tennis Championships 2025 players' party

Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu, and other WTA stars recently turned heads on the purple carpet at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships players' party. The players are battling it out for the coveted trophy at the WTA 1000 event, scheduled to be held from February 16 to 22.

Ad

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has entered the tournament as the top seed, while Swiatek leads the bottom half of the draw. Both players will be on the hunt for their maiden titles at the WTA 1000 event in Dubai. However, the duo will face tough competition from the likes of Gauff, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, and defending champion Jasmine Paolini.

The players recently took a break from the competition to attend the glamorous players' party at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Coco Gauff made a stylish appearance in a chic blue top and wide-legged denim jeans, pairing her outfit with a white and red cherry-patterned handbag for a pop of color.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek donned the classic combination of a white shirt and blue jeans, complementing her laid-back look with white sneakers and minimal makeup.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Emma Raducanu dressed down in a black top and beige shorts, while Belinda Bencic cut a stylish figure in an off-white halter neck dress, and Anastasia Potapova made a statement in an eye-catching yellow maxi dress.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, and Zheng Qinwen all opted for chic white tops but put their own spin on the style with distinct outfit pairings.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu on course for Dubai Tennis Championships 3R clash; Iga Swiatek to face Victoria Azarenka in 2R

Coco Gauff with Emma Raducanu - Source: Getty

Following a first-round bye, No. 3 seed Coco Gauff will commence her Dubai Tennis Championships campaign against McCartney Kessler in an all-American clash. Kessler claimed a dominant 6-2, 6-3 win over Amanda Anisimova to book her place in the second round.

Ad

If Gauff emerges victorious in her tournament opener, she will lock horns with the winner between Emma Raducanu and Karolina Muchova in the third round. Raducanu has made a strong start to her campaign at the WTA 1000 event, beating Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-2 after receiving wild card entry to the main draw.

On the other side of the draw, Iga Swiatek will square off against Victoria Azarenka in her opening match, following Azarenka's 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 win over Anhelina Kalinina. Swiatek will face Anastasia Potapova or Dayana Yastremska in the third round, followed by a potential quarterfinal clash with Zheng Qinwen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback