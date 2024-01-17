Coco Gauff has named her five most athletic women's players on tour following her Australian Open second-round win over Caroline Dolehide on Wednesday.

In her post-match press conference following her win over Dolehide, the 23-year-old included her next opponent, alongside herself and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, among the tour's five most athletic players:

"She has a big game, big serve, big shots, very athletic. I think she's one of the most, if not "the" most at one of the athletic players on tour.

"Like me, her, Sloane (Stephens) and Iga (Swiatek) are probably up there and (Maria) Sakkari. And there is more I'm probably missing. Those would be, like, my top 5. She's like up there."

Maria Sakkari and Sloane Stephens completes Gauff's top-five. Gauff's best run at the Australian Open is the fourth round, which she has accomplished twice (2019. 2023).

The reigning US Open champion met some resistance in the first set in this year's edition of the Australian Open, winning it in a tiebreak. But it was all Gauff after that. The American dropped just two games as she extended her perfect start to the year to 7-0.

Gauff made a winning start to 2024 by taking the Auckland title a week ago, dropping just one set, in the final against Elina Svitolina. A little over a week later, she will now take on compatriot Alycia Parks for a place in the second week at Melbourne Park.

"I think I can be more aggressive" - Coco Gauff throws down gauntlet after reaching Australian Open third round

Coco Gauff has made a brilliant start to the year, dropping just one set in her opening seven matches en route the Australian Open third round.

She's one win away from matching her best run at the tournament. Acknowledging that there's room for improvement in her game, the 19-year-old cited the need to be more aggressive, especially against players who play similarly.

"I think I can be more aggressive," she said (as per the aforementioned press conference. "You know, which is tough, because, you know, this match I played someone who plays pretty aggressive, heavy. She plays like a guy almost, using the slice.

"So, yeah, serving and just being more aggressive. That's just a mindset thing. I know I have the game to do it. I just have to believe in it."

The fourth-seeded Gauff and Parks haven't before, but the latter will be bouyed by her second-round win over 32nd seed Leylah Fernandez. This is Parks' first main-draw appearance at the Australian Open.