Coco Gauff, Jennifer Brady & others send heartwarming messages to Ann Li after American's impressive Guangzhou Open triumph

Coco Gauff, Jennifer Brady and a host of other prominent names from the tennis fraternity heartily congratulated Ann Li after the 25-year-old American's title success at the 2025 Guangzhou Open. Li now has two WTA Tour-level singles titles, with her maiden title having come four years ago at the Tenerife Ladies Open.On Sunday, October 26, the 25-year-old squared off against Lulu Sun from New Zealand in the Guangzhou Open final. Here, the American, seeded No. 2 at the event, clinched a tight first set 7-6(6) and then went on to produce a dominant display in the second to win it 6-2. In the aftermath of the result, Li took to her Instagram and shared two pictures of herself celebrating with the trophy.Through her caption, she penned a thankful message for her team and also the fans who supported her during her title-winning campaign at the WTA 250 event in China. Li wrote:&quot;A 2nd WTA title in the books. Third times a charm this year I guess. Thank you to the team @carlos_boluda @silvanaaramoss @jlhdezdavo grateful to have you guys by my side. Thank you for the support here in china, one more to go 🤠&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNot long after Ann Li shared her post, World No. 3 Coco Gauff entered the comments and wrote:&quot;Congrats 🎉&quot;Former No. 13 Jennifer Brady, currently inactive on the WTA Tour, also congratulated her compatriot.&quot;Yay Ann!!,&quot; Brady wrote.Alison Riske-Amritraj, another inactive American tennis player, and Clara Tauson, the current No. 12 hailing from Denmark, also chimed in.Gauff, Brady and Riske-Amritraj's comments on Li's post celebrating her Guangzhou Open success (Source: Instagram/tennischampann)Tauson's comment on Li's post (Source: Instagram/tennischampann)&quot;Once I get up there, I really want to stay there and be at the top&quot; - Ann Li in 2021Ann Li at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)Back in 2021, shortly after Ann Li secured her maiden WTA Tour-level title by winning the Tenerife Ladies Open, Tennis.com published a feature on the American, in which she laid bare her desire to establish herself as a top women's tennis player.&quot;I’ve had steady growth in the past, which I like. Sometimes players get results too quickly and then they go down. Once I get up there, I really want to stay there and be at the top. So, I kind of like the journey I’ve been on, and where I’m going now,&quot; Li said at the time.Having risen to No. 33 in the WTA Tour's singles rankings courtesy her title triumph in Guangzhou this year, Ann Li will now look to muster a deep run at the Jiangxi Open, another WTA 250 event in China where the American is the top seed.