  • Coco Gauff, Jennifer Brady & others send heartwarming messages to Ann Li after American's impressive Guangzhou Open triumph

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Oct 27, 2025 02:43 GMT
Coco Gauff (left), Ann Li (center), Jennifer Brady (right), Sources: Getty
Coco Gauff, Jennifer Brady and a host of other prominent names from the tennis fraternity heartily congratulated Ann Li after the 25-year-old American's title success at the 2025 Guangzhou Open. Li now has two WTA Tour-level singles titles, with her maiden title having come four years ago at the Tenerife Ladies Open.

On Sunday, October 26, the 25-year-old squared off against Lulu Sun from New Zealand in the Guangzhou Open final. Here, the American, seeded No. 2 at the event, clinched a tight first set 7-6(6) and then went on to produce a dominant display in the second to win it 6-2. In the aftermath of the result, Li took to her Instagram and shared two pictures of herself celebrating with the trophy.

Through her caption, she penned a thankful message for her team and also the fans who supported her during her title-winning campaign at the WTA 250 event in China. Li wrote:

"A 2nd WTA title in the books. Third times a charm this year I guess. Thank you to the team @carlos_boluda @silvanaaramoss @jlhdezdavo grateful to have you guys by my side. Thank you for the support here in china, one more to go 🤠"
Not long after Ann Li shared her post, World No. 3 Coco Gauff entered the comments and wrote:

"Congrats 🎉"

Former No. 13 Jennifer Brady, currently inactive on the WTA Tour, also congratulated her compatriot.

"Yay Ann!!," Brady wrote.

Alison Riske-Amritraj, another inactive American tennis player, and Clara Tauson, the current No. 12 hailing from Denmark, also chimed in.

Gauff, Brady and Riske-Amritraj&#039;s comments on Li&#039;s post celebrating her Guangzhou Open success (Source: Instagram/tennischampann)
Tauson&#039;s comment on Li&#039;s post (Source: Instagram/tennischampann)
"Once I get up there, I really want to stay there and be at the top" - Ann Li in 2021

Ann Li at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)
Back in 2021, shortly after Ann Li secured her maiden WTA Tour-level title by winning the Tenerife Ladies Open, Tennis.com published a feature on the American, in which she laid bare her desire to establish herself as a top women's tennis player.

"I’ve had steady growth in the past, which I like. Sometimes players get results too quickly and then they go down. Once I get up there, I really want to stay there and be at the top. So, I kind of like the journey I’ve been on, and where I’m going now," Li said at the time.

Having risen to No. 33 in the WTA Tour's singles rankings courtesy her title triumph in Guangzhou this year, Ann Li will now look to muster a deep run at the Jiangxi Open, another WTA 250 event in China where the American is the top seed.

