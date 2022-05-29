Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula among 5 American singles players who will play in Week 2 of the French Open, no male players to feature

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula headline the five American players who will be heading into the second week of the French Open this year.

A total of five women from the United States have booked their places in the fourth round of the tournament for the first time since 2003: Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, Amanda Anisimova and Sloane Stephens.

Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Jennifer Capriati, Chanda Rubin and Lindsay Davenport reached the last 16 in 2003. Out of them, only Serena Williams and Chanda Rubin reached the quarterfinals.

The 11th-seed Pegula reached the last 16 at Roland Garros for the first time in her career as she beat last year's semifinalist and 24th seed Tamara Zidansek 6-1, 7-6(2).

The 27-year-old will now face Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu for a place in the quarterfinals. A win for Pegula could see her take on World No. 1 Iga Swiatek or Zheng Qinwin in the last eight of the French Open.

Last year's quarterfinalist and 18th seed Coco Gauff continued her good run in the tournament as she beat Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 6-4. The 18-year-old will next face Elise Mertens for a place in the quarterfinals. Gauff is one of only five women who are yet to drop a set at the French Open, with the others being Iga Swiatek, Daria Kasatkina, Elise Mertens and Martina Trevisan.

22nd seed Madison Keys also booked her place in the last 16 after beating 16th seed Elena Rybakina. The Kazakh won the opening set but Keys rallied back to beat her 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(3).

The former US Open finalist will now take on 29th seed Veronika Kudermetova, who won her match against Paula Badosa after the Spaniard had to retire due to injury. If Keys wins, she will face Daria Kasatkina or Camila Giorgi in the quarterfinals.

27th seed Amanda Anisimova has looked in good touch lately and she too managed to qualify for the last 16. The 20-year-old got the better of Karolina Muchova, who was forced to retire due to an ankle injury. Anisimova will now take on last year's US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez, who won a thrilling contest against Belinda Bencic in just under three hours.

2018 French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens reached the last 16 for the fourth time in five years by beating Diane Parry 6-2, 6-3. She faces the in-form Jil Teichmann in the fourth round.

No male player from the United States makes the second week of the French Open

No male player from the United States will play in the second week of the French Open. Four players reached the third round but all of them lost. John Isner came closest to qualifying for the fourth round but he lost a thrilling affair to Bernabe Zapata Miralles in five sets.

27th seed Sebastian Korda's run was ended by the prodigious Carlos Alcaraz while Brandon Nakashima lost to Alexander Zverev. Mackenzie McDonald enjoyed his best run at Roland Garros till date as he reached the third round. However, he lost to Jannik Sinner in three sets.

