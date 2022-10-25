Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula emulate Venus and Serena Williams with impressive feat after entering singles Top 5

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula have already been the two highest-ranked American players in the WTA rankings for some time. This week, they took it a step further, with both entering the Top 4, making it the first time since Serena Williams and Venus Williams in 2010 that two American women are ranked inside the Top 4.

Gauff, the new world No. 4, made her Top-5 debut owing to a run to the quarterfinals of the Guadalajara Open. Pegula, the new world No. 3 won the Guadalajara Open for her maiden WTA 1000 title and made her return to the Top 5.

Back in mid-October 2010, Serena Williams was ranked No. 2 while Venus Williams was ranked No. 4, and no two Americans have been inside the WTA Top 4 since then, before Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula broke that trend this week after exactly 12 years.

Pegula reacted to the same, joking that there was a 10-year gap between Gauff and herself.

"And we are 10 years apart," Jessica Pegula wrote on Twitter.

"And we are 10 years apart," Jessica Pegula wrote on Twitter.



With Pegula rising to No. 3 and Gauff making her Top 5 debut at No. 4, this marks the first time two Americans are ranked in the Top 4 since 2010.

28-year-old Pegula made her Top-5 debut earlier this year by reaching her maiden WTA 1000 final at the Madrid Open and has now reached a career-high singles ranking after winning her maiden WTA 1000 title. Pegula also became the highest-ranked American since February 2019 when Sloane Stephens was ranked No. 3. Her win against Maria Sakkari in the Guadalajara Open final was her 39th win at a WTA 1000 event over the last two seasons, the most by any player during that period.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old Gauff created more history this week. By maintaining her No. 2 spot in the WTA doubles rankings, Gauff became the first teenager to be ranked inside the Top 4 of both singles and doubles since Svetlana Kuznetsova in October 2004.

"Special feeling waking up Top 5" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff at the San Diego Open - Day 7

Coco Gauff expressed her sheer delight at being ranked inside the Top 5 in both singles and doubles. Gauff became the doubles World No. 1 for the first time in her career earlier this year. The teenager is also the youngest player since Maria Sharapova in 2005 to qualify for the singles event of the WTA Finals.

"Special feeling waking up Top 5 in the world in singles and doubles," Coco Gauff wrote on Twitter.

Coco Gauff @CocoGauff special feeling waking up Top 5 in the world in singles and doubles. #grateful special feeling waking up Top 5 in the world in singles and doubles. #grateful

Gauff bowed out in the quarterfinals of the Guadalajara Open with a loss to Victoria Azarenka. She has made at least the quarterfinals of nine tour-level tournaments this season but is yet to win a singles title. Gauff will next play in the WTA Finals, starting next Monday, aiming to become the youngest player to win the singles event since 16-year-old Monica Seles won the title in 1990.

