Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula have both decided to skip the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Finals, as revealed by Team USA's squad update earlier today.

In the absence of the American No. 1 and No. 2, Madison Keys will lead the line for the US contingent, followed by Sofia Kenin and Sloane Stephens. Completing the line-up are Danielle Collins and Taylor Townsend.

Gauff was involved in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals last year, where the Americans crashed out in the group stage following their loss to the Czech Republic. Pegula, on the other hand, had opted out just before the start of the tournament.

Screengrab from United States Tennis Association's Twitter handle

It should be noted that another high-profile player who is also skipping the Billie Jean King Cup Finals this year is World No. 2 Iga Swiatek. The Pole had skipped last year's edition as well, pointing out the event began too soon after the WTA Finals and that she, therefore, did not want to put her own health in jeopardy.

The same is speculated to be the reason for Swiatek's absence in 2023, which is also a likely explanation for Gauff and Pegula's decision not to play the tournament. The duo have also qualified for the year-end WTA Finals, which takes place from the end of October until the first week of November in Cancun, Mexico.

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals, on the other hand, starts just a couple of days later in Seville, Spain.

"The world's open to Coco Gauff, why not be the President of the United States?" - Billie Jean King

China Open Tennis

Speaking at a news conference earlier this year, Billie Jean King had lavished praise on Coco Gauff, especially in remembrance of her speech at the Black Lives Matter protest back in 2020.

King believed Gauff could accomplish anything she wanted with her attitude, even become the President of the United States if she put her mind to it.

“I listened to that and I go, 'She's the best,'. Can you imagine if she were No. 1? Holy cannoli, what she could accomplish. The world's open to her. Why not be the President of the United States? Whatever she wants. She's had a good background, good people around her," Billie Jean King said.

"Coco is really special. Depends what she does with it. She still needs to improve her game. Let's see where it goes," she added.