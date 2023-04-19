Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Caty McNally were all part of the United States contingent in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.

The Americans faced Austria and won 4-0. Gauff gave them the lead by beating Julia Grabher before Pegula won both of her singles matches. She then teamed up with McNally for the doubles fixture and won it 6-1, 6-4 to book Team USA's spot in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Jessica Pegula shared a few images of the team celebrating their qualification in the finals, including one where she was holding the American flag along with her teammates.

Caty McNally's face was hidden by the flag in that image and she pointed this out in the comments section.

"My face in the first pic," the 21-year-old wrote.

Gauff jokingly told McNally that she loved her country to an extent where she turned into the flag.

"You love america so much you turned into the flag," Gauff wrote.

Pegula also joked about McNally's face being hidden by the American flag, writing:

"I felt like everyone posted the same first pic so I was like should I change it up? But Caty’s face is gone," the WTA World No. 3 wrote.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula poke fun at Caty McNally 2

Coco Gauff and Caty McNally used to be regular doubles partners, with their only title coming at the 2021 Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma. The pair's most notable performance came at that year's US Open, where they reached the final before losing to Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai.

Gauff currently partners Jessica Pegula in doubles. McNally, meanwhile, has already teamed up with Diane Parry, Magda Linette and most recently, Anna Kalinskaya so far this season.

Coco Gauff is currently competing at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Coco Gauff in action at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers

After helping the United States qualify for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals, Coco Gauff is currently competing at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. She is seeded fifth in the event.

The teenager will take on Veronika Kudermetova in the first round, with the winner facing Anastasia Potapova in the second round of the WTA 500 tournament.

Gauff has won 15 out of 20 matches so far this season, lifting the ASB Classic title in Auckland. She also reached the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships and the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

