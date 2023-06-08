Coco Gauff / Jessica Pegula vs Leylah Fernandez / Taylor Townsend: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details | French Open 2023, Semifinal

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will lock horns with Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend in the women's doubles semifinals of the French Open on Friday. Gaudd and Pegula previously beat their next opponents 7-6 (6), 6-2 in the final of the Miami Open earlier this year.

Gauff's singles journey at the clay-court Major came to an end at the quarterfinals stage. She was beaten 6-4, 6-2 by World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in a rematch of last year's final.

However, the American still has a chance of finishing the tournament with silverware as she is in contention in the women's doubles tournament. Gauff and Pegula finished as the runners-up in last year's event and were seeded second at the 2023 French Open.

The American duo started by beating Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva 6-2, 6-2. They followed it up with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia, thus avenging their defeat in the Madrid Open final.

The duo then came back from a set down to win 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2 against Marta Kostyuk and Irina-Camelia Begu to set up a quarterfinal clash against Anna Bondar and Greet Minnen. Gauff and Pegula defeated them 6-2, 7-6 (2) to reach the women's doubles semifinals at the French Open for the second year in a row.

Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend, meanwhile, teamed up only this year. They have produced some good performances in the past few months, reaching the final of the Miami Open and the semifinals of the Madrid Open.

The Canadian-American duo were seeded 10th at the French Open. They began the tournament with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Tatjana Maria and Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Fernandez and Townsend then defeated Dalma Galfi and Katarzyna Piter 4-6, 6-2, 7-5. They followed that up by ousting eighth seeds Luisa Stefani and Gabriela Dabrowski 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals.

Here, Fernandez and Townsend beat 14th seeds Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan 6-3, 6-3 to book their place in the semifinals.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula will enter this French Open semifinal match as the favorites to win. However, Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend cannot be written off as they have produced some impressive performances of late.

Coco Gauff / Jessica Pegula vs Leylah Fernandez / Taylor Townsend match schedule

The women's doubles semifinal between Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, and Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend will take place on Friday, June 9.

Match Timing: TBD.

Date: June 9, 2023.

Coco Gauff / Jessica Pegula vs Leylah Fernandez / Taylor Townsend streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the 2023 French Open semifinal between Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, and Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend live on the respective channels and sites.

USA: American viewers can watch the match live on NBC Sports, Bally Sports, Peacock TV, and Tennis Channel.

UK: British fans can follow the action on Eurosport & Discovery+.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the action on TSN & RDS.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on the Nine Network.

India: Indian tennis fans can watch the match on Sony Ten, Sony Six & SonyLiv.

Spain: Spanish fans can watch the World No. 1 live on Eurosport.

