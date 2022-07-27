"I'm a professional TikToker and basketball player" - Coco Gauff jokes in reply to a video on social media

While tennis prodigy Coco Gauff always plays with high intensity, she also never misses an opportunity to have fun, both on and off the court.

A fan who was present at one of Gauff's recent matches posted a video on social media platform TikTok, with an amusing commentary suggesting that a girl (Gauff) who was famous on TikTok also played tennis.

"Did you all know that one girl from TikTok plays tennis too?" the fan wrote over the video.

Gauff, at her humorous best, posted a video in reply and joked that she was in fact a basketball player who just dressed up as a tennis player on that particular day.

"Actually, I play basketball and I was just cosplaying as a tennis player that day."

The all-women's issue of SLAM, an American basketball magazine, shared the video on its official social media account, which the youngster reshared on her Instagram stories.

"I'm a professional TikToker and basketball player," Gauff said, while resharing the video.

Coco Gauff thanks Atlanta crowd after exhibition event

Coco Gauff during the exhibition event on Sunday.

World No. 11 Coco Gauff defeated 108th-ranked Taylor Townsend 6-3, 6-3 in the first of her two exhibition matches on Sunday. The duo had a lot of fun together and even engaged in the trending Tortilla Challenge, which proved to be the most hilarious moment.

Speaking after the event, the American teen said that she had a lot of fun taking part in the two matches.

"I think it was a great performance. Had a lot of fun, wasn't sure how it was going to be tonight. Taylor made it super fun. These matches have to be with the right person and I think Taylor was the right person," Gauff said.

She later took to social media to thank the spectators who were in attendance, calling it "one of her best crowd experiences."

"Thank you Atlanta for all of the love. It was truly one of the best crowd experiences I’ve ever gotten to be apart of. I am so thankful. From the bottom of my heart, thank you ATL," Gauff wrote.

Coco Gauff @CocoGauff Thank you Atlanta for all of the love… it was truly one of the best crowd experiences I’ve ever gotten to be apart of. I am so thankful. From the bottom of my heart thank you ATL Thank you Atlanta for all of the love… it was truly one of the best crowd experiences I’ve ever gotten to be apart of. I am so thankful. From the bottom of my heart thank you ATL❤️

Townsend was accompanied by her 17-month-old son Adyn, who stole much of the attention of the crowd. The 26-year-old recently made her comeback following a long maternity leave.

In her second exhibition match on Monday, Gauff defeated compatriot and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 6-1, 6-2. The World No. 419 Kenin has returned to action after a four-month layoff due to a foot injury she suffered at the Indian Wells Masters in March.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far