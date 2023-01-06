Coco Gauff lauds Damar Hamlin's medical staff after NFL star makes remarkable recovery from cardiac arrest

Coco Gauff was delighted to hear the news of NFL star Damar Hamlin's quick recovery from the cardiac arrest he suffered and credited the player's medical staff for their significant role in the revival.

Buffalo Bills' Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest upon enduring a collision with an opponent during a match against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday (January 2). The medical team arrived at the ground and rushed the player to the Cincinnati hospital.

On examining Hamlin, doctors stated that his condition was critical. However, after four days of intense treatment, the American has shown signs of improvement. According to a statement released by the doctors, Hamlin is currently awake and communicating with those around him through writing.

Gauff took to social media on Thursday to share her thoughts on the 24-year-old's recovery.

"God is great and the medical staff are amazing. Great great news to hear," she wrote on her Instagram stories.

Prayers and thoughts on Hamlin have poured in from all parts of the world since the incident occurred.

The Buffalo Bills had some good news for Hamlin's followers after they provided a positive update on the player's status on Thursday (January 5).

On regaining consciousness, the American communicated with the doctors through writing as he asked who had won the game Monday night, to which the doctors replied:

"Yes Damar, you won. You won the game of life"

Dr. Timothy Pritts, who is treating Hamlin, thanked the Bills' medical team for their quick response on the field.

"We can't say enough about the quick actions of the Bills training staff and the physicians who were on the field," he said.

Coco Gauff will face Danka Kovinic in the semi-finals of ASB Classic in Auckland

Coco Gauff in action at the 2023 ASB Women's Classic

Coco Gauff will lock horns with Danka Kovinic in the semi-final round of the ASB Classic on Saturday (January 7).

The World No. 7 has kicked off her 2023 season with an impressive showing at the Auckland-based tournament as she has defeated all her opponents so far in straight sets.

In her first match of the tournament, Gauff beat Tatjana Maria 6-4, 6-1. She then outclassed former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-4 in the second round and breezed past Zhu Lin in the quarter-finals as the score read 6-3, 6-2 in favor of the teenager.

Gauff will meet seventh seed Kovinic for the first time in her career and it might well prove to be the first real test for the American this season.

