Coco Gauff left conflicted after 'ugly photo' ruins enjoyment of her milestone achievement at China Open after Leylah Fernandez win

Coco Gauff hilariously found herself in a dilemma regarding a photo of herself following her hard-fought, third-round victory against Leylah Fernandez at the ongoing 2025 China Open in Beijing. The result marked Gauff's 150th hardcourt victory and she became the youngest WTA star to achieve the feat since former No. 1 and 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki did it back in 2011.

Gauff, the defending women's singles champion in Beijing, defeated Fernandez 6-4, 4-6, 7-5. The American, despite not being at her best on the day, decisively broke her Canadian opponent in the 12th game of the third set to keep her title defense alive at the combined WTA 1000 and ATP 500 event.

In the aftermath of the result, Tennis Channel shared a photo of Coco Gauff on social media. The photo was of the 21-year-old with an emotional facial expression following her win over Fernandez at the China Open. It also consisted of a caption featuring the statistics about the American's 150th hardcourt win and Wozniacki doing the same 14 years ago.

Later, Gauff shared the same photo as an Instagram Story. However, the two-time singles Major champion put her own spin on the original Tennis Channel post, as she used a red heart emoji to censor her face. According to the World No. 3, the photo was an "ugly" one but the statistic was "cool".

"Ugly photo but cool stat," Gauff captioned the post.

Gauff's Instagram Story dated Sunday, September 28, 2025 (Source: Instagram/cocogauff)

Coco Gauff's China Open title defense to continue with 4R clash against Belinda Bencic

Coco Gauff at the 2025 China Open (Source: Getty)

In the fourth round of women's singles action at the China Open, No. 2 seed Coco Gauff is set to lock horns with Belinda Bencic, the 15th seed and a former World No. 4. The American and the Swiss have clashed on five previous occasions, with the former leading the head-to-head 3-2.

Three of those five matches took place earlier this year. The first of those was a fourth-round meeting at the Australian Open. Here, Gauff registered a comeback victory. Their next encounter came in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where it was Bencic who avenged her Melbourne loss with a comeback win of her own.

Their most recent clash took place at the 2025 Madrid Open. Here, Gauff cruised to a 6-4, 6-2, fourth-round victory. The American went on to finish the WTA 1000 claycourt tournament as the runner-up.

