Coco Gauff doesn't let Indian Wells shock exit ruin 21st birthday

Coco Gauff shared a heartfelt message on her 21st birthday despite her early exit in Indian Wells. She was eliminated by Belinda Bencic in the fourth round 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.

Gauff entered Indian Wells on the back of early losses in Doha and Dubai. She started her campaign by cruising past Moyuka Uchijima and Maria Sakkari in the first few rounds but couldn't make her mark against Bencic.

The American was expected to celebrate her 21st birthday in Indian Wells but is currently with her family back home. She shared a thankful message on her X account on her birthday as she said:

"Blessed to see another year," Coco Gauff said.

Gauff is one of the most exciting young talents on the tour. She already has a Major title to her name at the age of 21, and is among the top three players in the world. Apart from winning the US Open in 2023, she became the youngest player to win the WTA Finals in Riyadh. She defeated Zheng Qinwen to lift the title last year, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(2).

Gauff's parents Corey and Candi Gauff have been her biggest supporters on tour. Her mother Candi Gauff wished her via social media and felt proud of her achievements so far.

"You made me a mom!! One of the biggest blessings and honor a woman can have. Twenty-one years ago, my life changed and Corey and I started our family. From the time you were born, I knew you were destined for greatness! Gifted, talented, and beautiful! A great big sister, a wonderful daughter, and a global change-maker. I love you! Happy birthday!" Candi Gauff shared the post on Instagram.

Coco Gauff is expected to make her sixth appearance at the Miami Open 2025 next week

Coco Gauff and Bencic acknowledge each other in the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff has chalked up 11 wins from 15 matches this year, including a victory at the United Cup. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, where she lost to Paula Badosa in straight sets.

Gauff will make her sixth appearance at the Miami Open next week. She reached the fourth round of the event last year, where she lost to Caroline Garcia in three sets.

Despite her early exit in Indian Wells, the American will be one of the favourites to win in Miami. She will be joined by her rivals Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula at the event.

The 2025 Miami Open will begin on March 18.

