Coco Gauff doesn't let Indian Wells shock exit ruin 21st birthday

By Aman Mohamed
Modified Mar 13, 2025 16:02 GMT
Coco Gauff celebrates her 21st birthday on tour: Image Source: Getty
Coco Gauff celebrates her 21st birthday on tour: Image Source: Getty

Coco Gauff shared a heartfelt message on her 21st birthday despite her early exit in Indian Wells. She was eliminated by Belinda Bencic in the fourth round 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.

Ad

Gauff entered Indian Wells on the back of early losses in Doha and Dubai. She started her campaign by cruising past Moyuka Uchijima and Maria Sakkari in the first few rounds but couldn't make her mark against Bencic.

The American was expected to celebrate her 21st birthday in Indian Wells but is currently with her family back home. She shared a thankful message on her X account on her birthday as she said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Blessed to see another year," Coco Gauff said.
Ad

Gauff is one of the most exciting young talents on the tour. She already has a Major title to her name at the age of 21, and is among the top three players in the world. Apart from winning the US Open in 2023, she became the youngest player to win the WTA Finals in Riyadh. She defeated Zheng Qinwen to lift the title last year, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(2).

Gauff's parents Corey and Candi Gauff have been her biggest supporters on tour. Her mother Candi Gauff wished her via social media and felt proud of her achievements so far.

Ad
"You made me a mom!! One of the biggest blessings and honor a woman can have. Twenty-one years ago, my life changed and Corey and I started our family. From the time you were born, I knew you were destined for greatness! Gifted, talented, and beautiful! A great big sister, a wonderful daughter, and a global change-maker. I love you! Happy birthday!" Candi Gauff shared the post on Instagram.
Ad

Ad

Coco Gauff is expected to make her sixth appearance at the Miami Open 2025 next week

Coco Gauff and Bencic acknowledge each other in the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty
Coco Gauff and Bencic acknowledge each other in the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff has chalked up 11 wins from 15 matches this year, including a victory at the United Cup. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, where she lost to Paula Badosa in straight sets.

Ad

Gauff will make her sixth appearance at the Miami Open next week. She reached the fourth round of the event last year, where she lost to Caroline Garcia in three sets.

Despite her early exit in Indian Wells, the American will be one of the favourites to win in Miami. She will be joined by her rivals Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula at the event.

The 2025 Miami Open will begin on March 18.

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी