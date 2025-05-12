Coco Gauff, Leylah Fernandez, Maria Sharapova's fiancé & tennis world get emotional with heartwarming messages on Mother's Day

Tennis stars like Coco Gauff, Leylah Fernandez, Holger Rune, and their close ones shared emotional messages to celebrate the women in their lives on the occasion of Mother's Day. In addition to this, partners of some tennis stars also came around and showed appreciation for the supermoms who have seamlessly juggled their careers and motherhood.

Tennis has bore witness to some remarkable comebacks by notable WTA stars like Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Belinda Bencic and Elina Svitolina. These women have shown strength and tenacity to rise to their best levels, even after giving birth. On the other hand, some stars draw immense inspiration from their mothers, who help them become who they are.

On the occasion of Mother's day, Gauff shared an adorable picture with her mother, Candi Gauff, on her Instagram stories from the 2025 Oscars and wrote:

"Happy mother's day to my favorite date ❤️ I love you"

Her brother, Codey Gauff, shared an image as well to wish their mom, along with which the siblings also sent her flowers and cards to make the day memorable for her.

"I love my flowers!!!" posted Candi Gauff.

Screenshots via @cocogauff , @codeygauff, and @candigauff on Instagram dated 11th May, 2025.

Leylah Fernandez shared a heartfelt message along with snaps of her and her sister Bianca with their mother Irene Fernandez.

"Dear Mami, Thank you for being there with your hugs, words of encouragement, and endless patience throughout the years. Your endless love and unwavering support have shaped me into who I am today. Wishing you a happy Mother’s Day! Xoxo," she wrote.

Maria Sharapova's partner, Alexander Gilkes, also took to Instagram to share a slideshow of heartwarming pictures, including images of their son, Theodore, along with the five-time Grand Slam Champion, while also wishing his own mother on the special day.

"Happiest Mother’s Day to all of the wonderful mothers in my life, especially my mother 🐓@robyngilkes who is navigating current headwinds with her signature bravery and humour, and Theo’s Mama 🐻 @mariasharapova who keeps raising the bar. Love you all very much ❤️," he wrote on along with the post.

Here are some more wishes from the tennis fraternity:

Icon Martina Hingis posted a picture with her mother Melanie Molitor, who had also coached her, and wrote:

"Happy mothersday.. best mom i could imagine! Always supportive and big hearted ❤️"

Taylor Townsend's heartfelt post with 4-year-old son AJ:

"Grateful for the best 4 years of my life💕Happy Mothers Day from me and AJ💐✨" she captioned.

Caroline Dolehide shared a glimpse of her mother's day celebrations:

Screenshot via @caroline_dolehide on Instagram dated 11th May, 2025

Tennis star Sloane Stephens with her mother, Sybila Smith:

"Skincare, sass, and soul. That’s her recipe, and it built me. Thank you for the glo, the grounding, and the grace. I love you, Mom," posted Stephens.

Icon Billie Jean King shared a sweet post remembering her mother, Betty, and her wife Ilana Kloss's mother, Ruth, on the special day.

"Our moms were incredibly resilient women who gave unconditionally from their hearts, sacrificed so much for their families, and put their love for their children above all else. We miss them everyday," she wrote. (excerpt from the caption)

Peyton Sterns shared a lovely wish to her mother, Denise, where she adorably labelled her to be the "best ball girl ever".

Screenshot via @peystearns on Instagram dated 11th May, 2025

Amanda Anisimova shared a picture of her mother and sister in-law in appreciation:

"Happy Mother's Day to these two amazing mamas, don't know how you guys do it! love you both so much," she wrote.

Screenshot via @amandaanisimova on Instagram dated 11th May, 2025

Elina Svitolina too shared an adorable message with all fellow mums and wished them:

"🌸 Happy Mother’s Day! 🌸 To all the amazing mum’s out there 💖✨," she captioned her post.

Naomi Osaka posted a wish on threads while Holger Rune posted his wishes on X (formerly Twitter).

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mamas 💐," wrote Osaka

Screenshot via @naomiosaka on threads dated 11th May 2025

"Festa della mamma," wished Rune in Italian.

Expand Tweet

Serena Williams had also been appreciated for her stellar comeback after embracing motherhood.

When Serena Williams made a stellar comeback to tennis after becoming a mother

Serena Williams with husband and daughter at the 2022 US Open- Source: Getty

Serena Williams shocked the tennis world when she returned to tennis in December 2017, just four months after giving birth to daughter Olympia. Even though she faced a loss in her first match back to Jelena Ostapenko, she acted as an example for all women who were hesitant about getting a new start in tennis after becoming a parent.

She went on to qualify for four Grand Slam finals between 2018 and 2019, but failed even after putting up noteworthy fights. Since then, she has been a role model for many female tennis players, who have drawn inspiration from her journey and immaculate comeback.

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More