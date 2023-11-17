Coco Gauff, Leylah Fernandez, and other tennis players congratulate Jack Sock and his wife Laura on their first child

Coco Gauff, Leylah Fernandez, and the tennis world congratulated Jack Sock and his wife Laura Little on becoming new parents.

Jack and Laura welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Brody Bryan Sock, on Tuesday, November 14. The couple announced that they were expecting a baby boy in July 2023, with a video of them cutting a cake filled with blue frosting. The couple shared the news with the world, along with a short clip of their adorable son.

"Everyone say hi to Brody Bryan Sock 🤍 our greatest blessing on 11/14/23," the post was captioned.

Watch the post below:

The couple received an outpouring of love and congratulations from their friends and fans, especially from the tennis community. Many prominent players commented on their Instagram post, expressing their joy and excitement for the new parents.

Gauff, the 19-year-old American who recently won the 2023 US Open, wrote:

"congrats ❤️ very adorable."

Fernandez, the 21-year-old Canadian who led her home country to its first Billie Jean Cup Finals trophy, wrote:

"Congrats to you both! He’s so cute!!"

John Isner, the 38-year-old American veteran, and Sock's doubles partner, reacted with a string of blue heart emoji:

"💙💙💙💙💙💙💙"

Kim Clijsters, the 40-year-old Belgian legend, reacted with a heart emoji:

"💗"

Bob Bryan wrote:

"Amazing!! Congrats guys! ❤️❤️❤️"

A look at Coco Gauff and Jack Sock's mixed doubles partnership over the years

Coco Gauff and Jack Sock have teamed up for the mixed doubles event at two Grand Slam tournaments: the 2022 Wimbledon Championships and the 2023 US Open. Their partnership has produced some memorable moments, but also some disappointing results.

Gauff and Sock entered the 2022 Wimbledon Championships mixed doubles draw for the first time as a team. They faced some tough opponents along the way, such as the British wildcards Kyle Edmund and Olivia Nicholls, the third-seeded pair Shuai Zhang and Nicolas Mahut, and the French pair of Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Alize Cornet.

They showed great chemistry and resilience, winning three matches in straight sets. Their run came to an end in the semifinals, where they lost to Samantha Stosur and Matthew Ebden in a three-setter, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5.

Coco Gauff and Jack Sock reunited for the 2023 US Open mixed doubles, hoping to replicate their last year's success. However, they faced a tough first-round match against compatriots Denis Kudla and Alycia Parks, eventually losing in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6 (7). The match was also the last one for Sock, who announced his retirement from tennis before the tournament.