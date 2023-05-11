Coco Gauff claimed that she was aiming to play more aggressively in her quest to become the World No. 1 and win Grand Slams.

The American booked her place in the third round of the Italian Open with a comprehensive 6-0, 6-1 win over Yulia Putintseva.

Gauff said in her post-match press conference that she was looking to play more aggressively going forward and was asked about the challenges of sticking to that style during tense situations in big matches.

The teenager responded by saying that while she attained success playing the way she was playing, being more aggressive was the way forward for her to attain her goals of being the World No. 1 and winning Grand Slams.

"I think just the instinct of it. You do so much one way. I've been pretty successful playing the way I've been playing. But the goal isn't to be top 10 forever. The goal is to be No. 1 and win Grand Slams. To get to that next level, I feel like that's the decisions I have to make, so it's almost retraining my mind to make those decisions," Coco Gauff said.

"I mean, the result goal would be to win Roland Garros," she added. "I mean, that's I feel like everybody who enters the tournament's goal. I do think just going back to committing to the process, I feel like this year we can really change the way I play. I feel like it's a crucial year for me. So I think I want to relearn and retrain myself to be aggressive."

Coco Gauff will take on Marie Bouzkova in the third round of the Italian Open

Coco Gauff in action at the Italian Open

Coco Gauff will next face 27th seed Marie Bouzkova in the third round of the Italian Open. The Czech booked her place in the Round of 32 by beating Caty McNally 6-4, 6-3.

Gauff and Bouzkova will lock horns for the second time, with the latter winning their previous encounter after the former was forced to withdraw due to an injury.

The American said that her match against Bouzkova was going to be a dogfight

"I played Bouzkova. I had to pull out of that match in Cincinnati. I was doing well until that moment. It's obviously going to be a different game on clay. I don't know how she's feeling. She played Jess last week. Even though she lost, she had a good match against her. I am just going to be ready. I feel like it's going to be a dogfight, for sure," Coco Gauff said.

Whoever out of Coco Gauff or Marie Bouzkova wins, will take on either 11th seed Veronika Kudermetova or 23rd seed Anastasia Potapova.

